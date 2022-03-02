50 Cent threatens to pull entire Power universe from Starz

Taking to his Instagram to slam the network for renewing other shows instead of Power, the rapper threatened to pull the plug on the series saying "my deal is up over here I’m out"

50 Cent is fed up Starz network and has threatened to pull the plug on the popular hit drama series once again following the announcement that they renewed other shows on the network and not Power.

Posting a gif of someone angrily packing their bag, the In Da Club rapper captioned it: "This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆 Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out".

"They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus. 🚌" he continued.

Continuing to post more images and videos of people either packing suitcases or holding them, 50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – went on to mention G-Unit's Director of Development typing: "Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scrips we out!"

"🤨Anil get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here" he added.

Back in 2018, the executive producer signed a four-year overall deal with Starz, to green light several spin-offs from the main show, that was estimated to be worth as much as $150 million.

50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

"Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," and "BMF," are shows currently airing on the network, receiving high ratings every week.

50 Cent recently performed at the Super Bowl alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.