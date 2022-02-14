50 Cent surprises fans with cameo during Super Bowl halftime show

Hanging upside down whilst performing his hit 'In Da Club', 50 Cent made a guest appearance at the 56th Super Bowl halftime show, with fans praising his 'nostalgic performance'

50 Cent shocked his fans yesterday (Feb 13) by making an unannounced guest appearance at the 56th Super Bowl halftime show when he hit the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Recreating his iconic 'In Da Club' music video by hanging upside down at the start of the performance, the rapper – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – broke into a nostalgic rendition of the song surrounded by dancers.

50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

His entrance quickly became a meme, with fans and followers across social media hilariously mocking the 46-year-old rapper.

One user wrote: "Now why they have 50 cent hanging upside down like that in his prehistoric age 😂😭, he looked like a ninja turtle upside down".

Another one commented: "50 Cent hanging upside down really looked like candy bar that got stuck in a vending machine #PepsiHalftime".

me trying to connect my charger without getting outta bed pic.twitter.com/O3RjKaokwU — ☞ (@definitelykapp) February 14, 2022

50 Cent after hanging upside down for 5 seconds #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/xVMgFNlF5s — Sohile Ali (@SohileAli) February 14, 2022

50cent when he was upside down waiting for Dr Dre to finish his verse #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/oXs4VcZTsH — max (@enfermomax) February 14, 2022

After his performance, he was seen sitting on a white sofa alongside Mary J. Blige, later standing onstage with the rest of the shows performance, which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

He later poked fun at his performance on Twitter, tweeting a meme of a boy upside down struggling to breathe captioning it:

"waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? FORCE episode 2 • gunitbrands.com".

Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

During the halftime show, his mate and fellow performer Eminem shocked fans by kneeling onstage after his performance of 'Lose Yourself' in support of Colin Kaepernick, and his fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

Jhené Aiko performed a beautiful Black rendition of 'America the Beautiful', whilst Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed from on top of a set of white buildings. Anderson .Paak was another guest performer that hit the stage, playing the drums during Eminem's set.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the performance before hitting the stage, Snoop Dogg the moment to NME as "a dream come true".

"I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl. We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy".