50 Cent wants to star in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj

The rapper turned executive producer reveals he would choose Nicki Minaj to be his leading lady in a rom-com.

50 Cent has revealed that he wants to go out with a bang in his first romantic comedy debut – with a rapstress being his leading lady.

On Thursday (Sept 30) 50 Cent appeared on the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man Podcast, when he was asked who he would pick to be his love interest in a rom-com.

50 Cent hopes to feature in a romantic comedy with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

"You know who would probably be fun to work with?...Nicki," 50 Cent said. "Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with." he added.

The 46-year-old hip-hop mogul delved into why he chose Nicki and revealed that he related to her due to their upbringing in the South Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.

"I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people," he explained. "She's tougher. When she’s being an a**hole because she's telling you, 'You’re not going to take advantage of me.'

"The environment, it made her a little more ... Like she's going, 'Don't play with me' before you play with her, because of how the temperament of the environment and how people are where we come from." 50 Cent added.

Nicki Minaj was chosen by 50 Cent as a person who he would love to collaborate with in a rom-com. Picture: Instagram/@nickiminaj

The Power executive producer is definitely been in a position to make it happen after casting Snoop Dogg for his latest Starz series Black Mafia Family (BMF) – with a special appearance from Eminem.

Last summer, 50 Cent went on Nick Minaj's Queen radio and saluted her for being an "alpha female".

The 'In Da Club' rapper said he understands Nicki, as growing up in their neighbourhood impacted them both in a similar way.

"I love me some Nicki. This n**** actually happens to come from my neighborhood. It happens to be a girl, but that n**** is tough!" he declared.

He continued:"She be harder than the n**** she f*ck with. She be harder. And she’s an alpha female! That motherf**ker tough! You see what I’m saying, son? You got to watch her or she’ll go, she’ll do something that’s pulling a move to assert herself."

"Somethings I don't understand, somethings I know it's just her. And I know the journey, I know the experience, the bumps and bruises from it because I got the similar bumps and bruises on myself. So I always appreciate it, you know what I'm saying?"

