Colin Kaepernick's 'Colin in Black & White' Netflix series: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, the upcoming drama series explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that lead him to his activism.

Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Ava DuVernay for a new limited series on Netflix, Colin in Black & White.

The six-episode scripted drama will follow Kaepernick, a Black adopted child of a white family in Central California, throughout his high school experience.

"I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years," says former quarterback Kaepernick.

"I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball."

