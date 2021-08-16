Colin Kaepernick's 'Colin in Black & White' Netflix series: release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
16 August 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 16:37
Created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, the upcoming drama series explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that lead him to his activism.
Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Ava DuVernay for a new limited series on Netflix, Colin in Black & White.
The six-episode scripted drama will follow Kaepernick, a Black adopted child of a white family in Central California, throughout his high school experience.
"I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years," says former quarterback Kaepernick.
"I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball."
What is 'Colin in Black & White' about?
'Colin in Black & White' follows the life of a young Colin Kaepernick as he navigates high school and his teenage years, prior to becoming a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.
Kaepernick, who narrates the drama series, has been out of the game since 2016 after he began kneeling during the performance of the national anthem before games in an act of protest against police brutality.
The former sportsman hasn't played in five years, but has carved a new path as a cultural icon and activist.
Who stars in 'Colin in Black & White'?
Colin Kaepernick narrates the series, while Jaden Michael portrays a young Colin during his high school years.
Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play Colin's parents Rick and Teresa, and Amarr Wooten and Mace Coronel play Colin's friends Eddie and Jake, respectively.
When is 'Colin in Black & White' out?
'Colin in Black & White' is set to premiere on Netflix on October 29th, 2021.
Can I watch the trailer for 'Colin in Black & White'?
A trailer for Colin Kaepernick's 'Colin in Black & White' hasn't dropped yet, but we'll update this page as soon as it's released.