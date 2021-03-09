The best music documentaries on Netflix in 2021

9 March 2021, 11:14 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 11:21

Best Music Documentaries On Netflix Right Now
Best Music Documentaries On Netflix Right Now. Picture: Netflix

What are the biggest music documentaries on Netflix right now? From Beyoncé's landmark Coachella set to the life of The Notorious B.I.G, we've got you covered.

Looking for something to watch on Netflix this weekend? Well, if you're a music lover, the search is over. We've compiled a list of the best music documentaries on the streaming giant right now.

Whether you fancy an intimate look into Beyoncé's iconic Coachella performance to the life of American record producer Quincy Jones, there's a lot to get into.

Check out the best music documentaries on Netflix in 2021 below.

  1. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

    The documentary focuses on the rise and fall of the 'Juicy' rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace.
    The documentary focuses on the rise and fall of the 'Juicy' rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace. Picture: Netflix

    Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell provides an inside look into the career of one of hip-hop's most well-known stars, The Notorious B.I.G.

    Featuring interviews with some of the most important people in Biggie's life, from his mother Voletta Wallace to his mentor Diddy, the documentary is a must-watch for all rap fans.

    The doc - which landed on Netflix on Monday 1st March, 2021 - celebrates the life of Biggie, a.k.a. Christopher Wallace, through rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

  2. Homecoming

    Homecoming
    Homecoming. Picture: Netflix

    'Homecoming' (stylized as HΘMΣCΘMING; subtitled: "A Film by Beyoncé") is a film about the superstar Beyoncé and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

    The film premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2019.

    The film is gives an "intimate, in-depth look" at the concert, revealing "the emotional road from creative concept to a cultural movement"

  3. Hip-Hop Evolution

    Hip-Hop Evolution
    Hip-Hop Evolution. Picture: Netflix/ HBO Canada

    'Hip-Hop Evolution' is a series documentary which features in-depth, personal interviews with the pioneers of DJing, rapping, and production, culminating hip-hop and rap.

    The documentary also provides understanding of hip-hop's earliest decades.

    As for the people who feature in the documentary: DJ Kool Herc, Coke La Rock, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, Fab Five Freddy, Marley Marl, Afrika Bambaataa, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, Doug E. Fresh, Whodini, Warp 9, DJ Hollywood, Spoonie Gee, The Sugarhill Gang and Russell Simmons.

  4. The Defiant Ones

    The Defiant Ones
    The Defiant Ones. Picture: HBO/Netflix

    `The Defiant Ones' is a four-part American television documentary series, directed by Allen Hughes, that originally aired on HBO from July 9 to July 12, 2017.It was then distributed by Netflix.

    The documentary traces the rise of music legends Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine and chronicles their groundbreaking partnership.

    The series includes comments by such music icons as Bono, David Geffen, Eminem, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani, Jon Landau, Tom Petty, Snoop Dogg and Bruce Springsteen.

  5. Quincy

    Quincy
    Quincy. Picture: TriBeCa Productions/ Quincy Jones Productions

    'Quincy' is an American documentary film about the life of American record producer, singer and film producer, Quincy Jones.

    The film was co-written and co-directed by Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones and produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen.

    The film was released by Netflix on September 21, 2018.

    The documentary focuses on the extraordinary life of Quincy Jones and his accomplishment in the music and film industry.

  6. Whitney: Can I Be Me

    Whitney: Can I Be Me
    Whitney: Can I Be Me. Picture: Lafayette Films/ Passion Pictures/ Showtime Networks/Netflix

    Whitney: Can I Be Me is a 2017 British-American documentary film that was written, co-produced and co-directed by Nick Broomfield.

    The film's subject is the life and career of singer Whitney Houston.

    The film begins with Whitney Houston's death on February 11, 2012. The documentary investigates Houston's history and her emotional connections with her family and friends.

    The film uses archive footage from Houston's 1999 World Tour mixed with testimonies from Houston's family, friends and musicians who worked with her.

  7. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

    FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
    FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Picture: Jerry Media/ Library Films/ Vice Studios

    'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened' is a 2019 American documentary film about Billy McFarland and the failed Fyre Festival of 2017, directed by Chris Smith. It was released on Netflix on January 18, 2019.

    The film was co-produced by Jerry Media, the social media agency responsible for promotion and covering up the Fyre Festival fraud.

    They approached VICE with the idea of documentary three months after the events.

  8. Biggie & Tupac

    Biggie & Tupac
    Biggie & Tupac. Picture: Lions Gate Entertainment/ Netflix

    'Biggie & Tupac' is a 2002 feature-length documentary film about murdered rappers Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and Tupac "2Pac" Shakur by Nick Broomfield.

    In the documentary, Broomfield suggests the two murders were planned by Suge Knight, who was the head of Death Row Records. Collusion by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is also implied during the documentary.

