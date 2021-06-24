Mary J. Blige 'My Life' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more
24 June 2021, 14:12
The R&B icon will delve deep into her life in her new documentary. Here's what we know about 'My Life' so far...
Mary J. Blige is set to release her highly-anticipated biography documentary titled 'My Life' soon.
The 50-year-old singer will be reflecting on her past life, delving into her childhood traumas and the deep situations she's been through.
The film is directed by Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth. It is an exploration of Blige’s milestone 1994 album of the same name.
Here's what we know about Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' documentary so far...
-
When is Mary J Blige's 'My Life' documentary coming out?
Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' documentary was rumoured to be in the making in December 2019.
Fans are excited, as the release date is around the corner. The documentary will be dropping on June 25th 2021.
-
When is Mary J Blige's 'My Life' documentary about?
Mary J. Blige's documentary is an exploration of her hit 1994 album 'My Life'. This documentary comes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the LP.
The triple platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated album addressed Blige’s experiences with abuse, mental health issues and addiction - so will the documentary.
The documentary will go into detail about her past and she goes into depth about a time where she was 'depressed and didn't wanna live.
It will also include old footage of Blige performing the album live for the first time.
It will feature interviews with early collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as Alicia Keys and actress Taraji P. Henson.
According to the official log line, Blige reveals "the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom” in the documentary.
Both Blige and Combs are executive producers on the film, with Quincy Jones being the executive music producer.
-
What is the trailer for Mary J. Blige's
-
How can I watch Mary J. Blige's documentary?
Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' documentary will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 25th.
You can watch it here.