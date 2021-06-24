Mary J. Blige 'My Life' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

The R&B icon will delve deep into her life in her new documentary. Here's what we know about 'My Life' so far...

Mary J. Blige is set to release her highly-anticipated biography documentary titled 'My Life' soon.

The 50-year-old singer will be reflecting on her past life, delving into her childhood traumas and the deep situations she's been through.

The film is directed by Oscar-winner Vanessa Roth. It is an exploration of Blige’s milestone 1994 album of the same name.

Here's what we know about Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' documentary so far...