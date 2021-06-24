Mary J. Blige dating history: from Diddy to Tupac

Music Mogul Mary J. Blige is a legend for both her music and acting achievements, but who has the star dated?

Mary J. Blige is a musical mogul and star actress - having achieved nine Grammys, twelve Billboard Music Awards and three Golden Globe Award nominations.

However, the star has a chequered past - including her love life. Here's all we know about the legends relationship history.

Kendu Isaacs Blige and Kendu were married for 13 years. Picture: Getty Blige was married to producer Kendu Isaacs for 13 years. The pair split in 2016 and subsequently divorced in 2018. Fans were shocked at the split, with the couple seeming ideal. Blige even once said that Isaacs saved her life after her many years of battling drug and alcohol addiction. Blige said Kendu saved her life. Picture: Getty Following their seperation, rumours got out that Kendu had cheated on Blige, with the woman in question said to be Mary's protégé, who she mentored. Blige also accused her ex of abusing her verbally towards the end of their marriage. She said Isaacs was controlling about the way she styled her hair and took issue with the fact that she no longer cooked. It's been reported that Kendu cheated on Mary. Picture: Getty The period between their seperation and divorce was said to have been extended due to Isaacs unreasonable financial demands. It's said that Blige was ordered to pay Isaacs $30,000 per month as a temporary spousal agreement. It was reported in 2017 that Isaacs requested for the amount to be increased to $65,000 per month; claiming he did not have a job and was destitute. Following the divorce, Mary described her ex-husband as a "con artist"; saying: "I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me".

Nas The iconic pair had a joint tour in 2019. Picture: Getty The two first collaborated on the 1997 single “Love Is All We Need” and formed a close bond ever since. Nas and Mary are still close and in 2019 even co-headlined joint 'Royalty' tour, where they showcased their hit 'royalty'. However, despite rumours and their seemingly unbreakable bond - neither have ever publicly discussed dating rumours. In an interview with The New York Post Blige spoke on their connection, saying: "I mean, we’re family now... It’s like that now.".

Case Case admitted to cheating on Mary J Blige. Picture: Getty Blige dated 'Missing You' singer Case and even appeared in his 'Touch Me, Tease Me' video. The pair were even serious enough to have lived together. However the singer blamed himself for the ending of their relationship. Saying he was "sloppy". Admitting to cheating, Case said: "The way things ended with Mary, they pretty much just ended. "I was on tour and Mary's cousin was my hype man...mind though that if I wait until he goes...he won't see that I brought three girls into my room. I was sloppy."

Tupac Shakur Tupac and Mary were rumoured to have dated. Picture: Getty Following her toxic relationship with Hailey, Blige was rumoured to have got close to late rapper Tupac. According to Tupac's former bodyguard, Tuac had intervened in heated arguments between Mary and K-Ci. Speaking to Cam Capone News, Reggie Wright Jr. said: “They got into a fight. Somehow, she called Pac. ‘Cause her and Pac were on the down-low cool." He continued to recall the events, saying: "We had to run over to the Peninsula Hotel." "She was running down the side street and jumped in the car right quick. And Pac picked her up and took her off.”.

K-Ci Hailey Blige is said to have had a toxic relationship with the Jodeci star. Picture: Getty Blige had a 12 year relationship with Jodei's K-Ci Hailey, which was said to be extremely toxic. The two were said to have met whilst working on her first full-length album 'What’s the 411?'. Following this they quickly became the poster couple of the industry. Blige however revealed in a later interview that the relationship later turned abusive. In a 2002 interview with the guardian, Mary told that she had a boyfriend who 'tried to kill her'. Whilst she didn't specifically name K-Ci, fans assumed she was referring to him, due to their past and the timing of the interview. Blige revealed details of her toxic relationship in an interview with the Guardian. Picture: Getty Blige told: “You get sick and tired of being sick and tired, of people beating on you. It was the day I was almost murdered." "I screamed with all the breath I had left as my boyfriend physically tried to take me out of this world." "There were weapons involved. I said I can't do this no more. I had seen little signs of it after two or three years with him, but that day I said, no more of this drama." In a now deleted interview on the breakfast club Hailey spoke about a show when Blige had got on stage, telling a woman in the front row to "never speak to her man again". The singer said: “We had fun man. We was young. It just exploded. I’m not gon’ lie, I did some things. She couldn’t take that heat.