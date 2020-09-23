Mary J. Blige recalls first time meeting "sweet and fun" Biggie

The singer says The Notorious B.I.G. called her "Mom" when they first met.

Mary J. Blige has opened up about the first time she met The Notorious B.I.G. during a recording session.

The nine-time Grammy winner recalled their first meeting during an episode of No Filter with Naomi Campbell this week, saying Biggie was "sweet and fun."

'He was in the studio [leaning] on the wall, smoking, and quiet," said Mary, 49. At the time, Biggie was in the studio laying down his verse on her 1993 What's the 411? Remix album.

"When he came out [of the studio], he was like, "You feeling that, Mom?" [I was] like, "Yeah, of course I'm feeling that! Crazy!" He was always humble, and quiet, and sweet. And fun, just a lot of fun."

Speaking of her relationships with Biggie's ex-girlfriend Lil' Kim and his Bad Boy Records boss Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Mary said she still considers them family.

"Yes, Kim is still my little baby sister. That's my baby, my heart," said Mary. "Puff has been in my life since the beginning of my career. We were working on What's the 411 together.

"He was the A&R for my first album. He was already my brother and my family by the time I got the My Life album."

Blige is currently portraying Monet Stewart Tejada in the new Power spin-off 'Power Book II: Ghost', which airs on STARZ every Sunday.