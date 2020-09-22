Jay-Z's beef with Tupac was sparked over Biggie song, claims Irv Gotti

Jay-Z's beef with Tupac was sparked over Biggie Song, claims Irv Gotti. Picture: Getty

American record executive Irv Gotti has revealed details on what initiated the beef between Jay-Z and Tupac.

Fat Joe has been finding out some good background information on rappers and their previous beefs, during the pandemic – where he's launched his own podcast.

The 50-year-old rapper turned host, has previously told fans how he almost ended 50 Cent and Ja Rule's beef, discussed his own personal beef with Jay-Z and is back, shedding light on another rapper who had beef with Hov.

In a recent interview, Joe had Irv Gotti as a guest, where they spoke about Jay-Z's beef with Tupac.

Record executive Gotti revealed that Jay and 'Pac's beef started due to Jay's collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. on "Brooklyn's Finest."

"Me knowing Jay how I know Jay, now I’mma go back to ‘Brooklyn’s Finest,'" says Gotti, delving into Biggie's single.

Irv revealed that he advised Jay-Z to not jump on Biggie's song. "I was dead set against [the song]. I was telling Jay, ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it’ and he was like, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Big, he’s too strong. Before we take over the world, we gotta take over the West Coast."

Biggie dropped a verse on Jay-Z's song "Brooklyn's Finest" on his 1996 album 'Reasonable Doubt'. Picture: Getty

"Before we take over the West Coast, we gotta take over the East Coast. Before we take over the East Coast, we gotta take over New York. Before we take over New York, you gotta take over Brooklyn and he owns all that.’"

"And I was like, ‘This n***a’s not a wack n***a.’ I was in fear that, I was like, ‘Yo, you may come off like his little man, you understand?'" Gotti clarified he wanted Jay-Z to come up off his own name.

When Fat Joe asked about Irv Gotti trying to organise a rap battle between Hov and Big, Gotti clarified that he did not actually want them to battle.

"I didn’t want them to battle, I just wanted him to do it without his assistance because we was friends with Big," he said. "Big was at the ‘Ain’t No N***as’ set. We used to go to these Italian restaurants in Brooklyn. Big was a friend."

"On a business level, this n***a is so hot, I don’t know if you'll be able to get him," he continued. "If you listen to ‘Brooklyn’s Finest’ - I want everybody to go listen again. Jay did his four bars and then Big did his four bars."

"This is my opinion. I'm not saying anything, I’m not speaking for Hov. If you listen to the record, he was getting at him.

Tupac was fatally shot September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Gotti continued "But I said, ‘Big is gonna sniff it out.'"

Irv explained that Biggie and Jay went back-and-forth on the record. However, Tupac was open about addressing the issues he then went on to have with Jay.

"He was going right back at him. That’s why ‘Pac was sh**ting on Jay because of ‘Brooklyn’s Finest.’ ‘If Fay had twins/She’d probably have two Pacs,’ get it? And Jay’s on the record with him so now he’s like, ‘F*ck you, ain’t no n***a like me, f*ck Jay-Z’ and he starts bombing on Jay."

