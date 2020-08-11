Fat Joe calls Drake "the Michael Jackson of this time" sparking debate

Rapper Fat Joe has sparked debates online after calling Drake the "the Michael Jackson of this time".

While catching up with Rick Ross on Instagram Live, Fat Joe made the shocking revelation that took many fans of the late legend, by storm.

During the Instagram Live, Rozay, 44, revealed that he nurtured Drake and his talent in the early days of his career.

Ross told Joe that he always made sure to help Drizzy out when he was at the top of his game. However, now Drake has seen success, he's making sure to give Rick Ross his props when he can.

Prior to Ross dropping details on his relationship with Drake, a brief moment during the chat shocked fans.

The moment came when Fat Joe began "What's this relationship between you and Drake? Lemme finish..."

"Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let's be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he's just like, the Michael Jackson of this time," Fat Joe said. Watch below. WARNING: Offensive content.

Fat Joe says Drake is the “Michael Jackson of this era” pic.twitter.com/qmqRgZfH4R — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) August 11, 2020

Fans caught onto Joe comparing Drake to MJ and the clip quickly went viral, with many fans debating over the topic on social media.

Many fans argued that Drake's hits and his legendary status in the hip-hop matches what MJ did for pop.

However, many fans vehemently disagreed, claiming nobody can be compared to Michael Jackson, as he is a legend in his own lane, who opened doors for many.

stop comparing Drake to Michael Jackson please — Drive Slow, Homie (@UncleQuincy) August 8, 2020

Don’t freaking bring up Michael Jackson & Drake in the same sentence unless you’re gonna tell facts on how MJ is the blueprint and Drake doesn’t even make the paper — #MJInnocent 🕊 (@weloveyoumore_) August 9, 2020

« Drake is the Michael Jackson of our time » pic.twitter.com/vEXwSaLeFJ — Miss Jackson (@kratoswifeyy) August 9, 2020

The only person that can compare to Michael Jackson in success as an artist is Drake... and that’s fuckin wild because soon drake will surpass, if he hasn’t done so already in an unanimous decision — NBA YOUNGBOY ➐ (@GGYOUNGBOY416) August 6, 2020

Some musicians shouldn’t be compared to other people because they are so original. Michael Jackson , Mariah Carey, Drake, The Weeknd, Prince. They are all in a lane of their own. — BlackJag (@BlackJag19) August 2, 2020

Did lean back Fat Joe really uttered these words outta his mouth, “Drake is the Michael Jackson of our time?” pic.twitter.com/NJ2KUpPEP4 — YouTube: THESAINTROMANE🇯🇲 (@thesaintromane) August 9, 2020

