Fat Joe calls Drake "the Michael Jackson of this time" sparking debate

11 August 2020, 11:27 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 11:34

Rapper Fat Joe has sparked debates online after calling Drake the "the Michael Jackson of this time".

Fat Joe has sparked a controversial debate online after declaring that he he believes Drake is the "Michael Jackson of this time".

Bobby Brown insists he taught Michael Jackson how to moonwalk

While catching up with Rick Ross on Instagram Live, Fat Joe made the shocking revelation that took many fans of the late legend, by storm.

During the Instagram Live, Rozay, 44, revealed that he nurtured Drake and his talent in the early days of his career.

Ross told Joe that he always made sure to help Drizzy out when he was at the top of his game. However, now Drake has seen success, he's making sure to give Rick Ross his props when he can.

Prior to Ross dropping details on his relationship with Drake, a brief moment during the chat shocked fans.

The moment came when Fat Joe began "What's this relationship between you and Drake? Lemme finish..."

"Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let's be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he's just like, the Michael Jackson of this time," Fat Joe said. Watch below. WARNING: Offensive content.

Fans caught onto Joe comparing Drake to MJ and the clip quickly went viral, with many fans debating over the topic on social media.

Many fans argued that Drake's hits and his legendary status in the hip-hop matches what MJ did for pop.

However, many fans vehemently disagreed, claiming nobody can be compared to Michael Jackson, as he is a legend in his own lane, who opened doors for many.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

