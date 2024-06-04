Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained
4 June 2024, 15:26
Drake is back on a feature of 'Wah Gwan Delilah' by Canadian artist Snowd4y. So, what are the lyrics to the remix of The Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'?
Listen to this article
Drake has shocked fans after making an appearance on Canadian musician Snowd4y's remix of 'Hey There Delilah' titled 'Wah Gwan Delilah' went live on SoundCloud.
Drizzy took to his Instagram stories to share the news of his feature 'Wah Gwan Delilah', which has since had thousands of streams.
- Mural of Drake as ‘BBL Drizzy’ appears in Kendrick Lamar’s Hometown of Compton
- How many kids does Drake have? From his son Adonis to his rumoured daughter
- Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained
So, what are the lyrics to Drake's 'Wah Gwan Delilah', a remix of The Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'? Here's everything you need to know.
What are the lyrics to 'Wah Gwan Delilah' by Canadian artist Snowd4y and Drake?
[Intro: Snowd4y]
Yo, wah gwan, Delilah?
[Verse 1: Snowd4y]
Wah gwan, Delilah? What's it like in Toronto City?
I'm two thousand kilometres away
But girl, tonight you look so bad, oh yes, you do
Dundas Square don't shine as bright as you
Top left, top left
Wah gwan, Delilah? You live far, it's such a mission
I can finesse my way on the transit
But nowadays, these guys are dissing
Are you dumb?
I scan my Presto wit' no funds
Kick me off, you get brunched
[Chorus: Snowd4y]
Oh, don't you be acting mean
Oh, there's a .40 in my jeans (Lah, lah)
And oh, your shordy wants to reach
Oh, these are Mike Amiri jeans (Lah, lah)
[Verse 2: Drake]
Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I'm late 'cause there's bare traffic
I just show my dog your 'Gram
He said he knows a man that slapped it, I'm so cheesed
Your "mademoiselle" nights are geeked, I'm bent lowkey
Wah gwan, Delilah? Double date me if you like me
Brought my cro'nem for your bestie
Sorry, he's wearin' a shiesty, he's not beat
It's just too smokey in these streets
You're looking sweet
[Chorus: Snowd4y]
Oh, don't you be acting mean
Oh, there's a .40 in my jeans (Lah, lah)
And oh, your shordy wants to reach
Oh, these are Mike Amiri jeans (Lah, lah)
[Verse 3: Snowd4y]
Wah gwan, Delilah? Peeped your batty from afar
The way I'm chiefing on these Russian creams
My lungs are full of tar, I'm on the way
I spend that CERB, why would I save?
Does it look like I own a cape?
Wah gwan, Delilah? Can you scoop me from the mall?
The pack came from British Columbia
Fiends blow my phone off the wall, I'm makin' waps
I get more bandskis than your pops, don't piss me off
[Chorus: Snowd4y]
Oh, don't you be acting mean
Oh, there's a .40 in my jeans
[Verse 4: Snowd4y]
And oh, if you're tryna hit a lick on the T.D, R.B.C, Scotiabank, R.B.C, C.I.B.C, P.C Financial
Holler at me
Miyute, don't be movin' tough
'Cause I will call your Scarborough bluff
Like Tarzan, I am always on the Jane (Always on the Jane)
I'm on your block like, "Where you at?"
They stay inside like Kai Cenat
My kicks are wet from trappin' in the rain
Stoleys moshed, I'll walk today, but don't walk in the bikers lane
Or you're gonna catch a deafazz to the brain
I can't explain
Oh
[Outro: Snowd4y]
Wah gwan, Sabrina? what's it like in Mississauga?
I know you stay at home wit' momma
So can you bless me with a dollar? Don't be rude
Square One don't shine as bright as you
I swear it's, I swear it's true