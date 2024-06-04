Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained. Picture: Getty Images / Soundcloud

By Anna Suffolk

Drake is back on a feature of 'Wah Gwan Delilah' by Canadian artist Snowd4y. So, what are the lyrics to the remix of The Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'?

Drake has shocked fans after making an appearance on Canadian musician Snowd4y's remix of 'Hey There Delilah' titled 'Wah Gwan Delilah' went live on SoundCloud.

Drizzy took to his Instagram stories to share the news of his feature 'Wah Gwan Delilah', which has since had thousands of streams.

So, what are the lyrics to Drake's 'Wah Gwan Delilah', a remix of The Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake shared the new feature on his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

What are the lyrics to 'Wah Gwan Delilah' by Canadian artist Snowd4y and Drake?

[Intro: Snowd4y]

Yo, wah gwan, Delilah?

[Verse 1: Snowd4y]

Wah gwan, Delilah? What's it like in Toronto City?

I'm two thousand kilometres away

But girl, tonight you look so bad, oh yes, you do

Dundas Square don't shine as bright as you

Top left, top left

Wah gwan, Delilah? You live far, it's such a mission

I can finesse my way on the transit

But nowadays, these guys are dissing

Are you dumb?

I scan my Presto wit' no funds

Kick me off, you get brunched

[Chorus: Snowd4y]

Oh, don't you be acting mean

Oh, there's a .40 in my jeans (Lah, lah)

And oh, your shordy wants to reach

Oh, these are Mike Amiri jeans (Lah, lah)

[Verse 2: Drake]

Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I'm late 'cause there's bare traffic

I just show my dog your 'Gram

He said he knows a man that slapped it, I'm so cheesed

Your "mademoiselle" nights are geeked, I'm bent lowkey

Wah gwan, Delilah? Double date me if you like me

Brought my cro'nem for your bestie

Sorry, he's wearin' a shiesty, he's not beat

It's just too smokey in these streets

You're looking sweet

[Chorus: Snowd4y]

Oh, don't you be acting mean

Oh, there's a .40 in my jeans (Lah, lah)

And oh, your shordy wants to reach

Oh, these are Mike Amiri jeans (Lah, lah)

[Verse 3: Snowd4y]

Wah gwan, Delilah? Peeped your batty from afar

The way I'm chiefing on these Russian creams

My lungs are full of tar, I'm on the way

I spend that CERB, why would I save?

Does it look like I own a cape?

Wah gwan, Delilah? Can you scoop me from the mall?

The pack came from British Columbia

Fiends blow my phone off the wall, I'm makin' waps

I get more bandskis than your pops, don't piss me off

[Chorus: Snowd4y]

Oh, don't you be acting mean

Oh, there's a .40 in my jeans

[Verse 4: Snowd4y]

And oh, if you're tryna hit a lick on the T.D, R.B.C, Scotiabank, R.B.C, C.I.B.C, P.C Financial

Holler at me

Miyute, don't be movin' tough

'Cause I will call your Scarborough bluff

Like Tarzan, I am always on the Jane (Always on the Jane)

I'm on your block like, "Where you at?"

They stay inside like Kai Cenat

My kicks are wet from trappin' in the rain

Stoleys moshed, I'll walk today, but don't walk in the bikers lane

Or you're gonna catch a deafazz to the brain

I can't explain

Oh

[Outro: Snowd4y]

Wah gwan, Sabrina? what's it like in Mississauga?

I know you stay at home wit' momma

So can you bless me with a dollar? Don't be rude

Square One don't shine as bright as you

I swear it's, I swear it's true