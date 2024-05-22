Mural of Drake as ‘BBL Drizzy’ appears in Kendrick Lamar’s Hometown of Compton

Mural of Drake as ‘BBL Drizzy’ appears in Kendrick Lamar’s Hometown of Compton. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

A mural of Drake as his alter-ego 'BBL Drizzy' has been painted in Compton, California, the hometown of Kendrick Lamar amid their beef.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is still ongoing, after a mural of Drake as 'BBL Drizzy' has appeared in Lamar's hometown of Compton, California.

The mural appears to feature Drake with a bloodied face in a yellow tracksuit, with the name of Kendrick's record 'Not Like Us' written alongside it.

Drake and Kendrick have been beefing for months after Kendrick scathed Drake and rapper J. Cole in his song 'Like That', and things escalated from there, including a man being shot outside of Drake's home amid the feud between K.Dot and Drizzy.

Drake has been feuding with Kendrick. . Picture: Getty

The mural was discovered by a user on X (formerly Twitter), where they shared a video showing the mural of a beaten up Drake next to a painted Kendrick Lamar in a Kung-Fu pose.

Drake's phrase 'BBL Drizzy', which Kendrick taunted him with in diss tracks, is painted on Drake's chest on the mural.

Fans were quick to react to the mural of the beef in Kendrick's hometown of Compton as one X user said: "Bbl drizzy on a mural is crazy."

Kendrick Lamar hails from Compton, California. Picture: Getty Images

a mural of "BBL Drake" beaten up appears reportedly in Compton pic.twitter.com/GQ4JeEquP6 — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 20, 2024

Another quipped: "So corny .. these mfs need a job" in response to the large mural depicting Kendrick as triumphant in the beef battle.

Drake or Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to the mural of the feud, and continue to lie low following the explosive disses.

Despite the end to the diss tracks, including 'Meet The Grahams' which saw Kendrick accuse Drake of fathering a secret daughter, it appears that the beef is far from over.