Drake's house shooting: Man arrested for attempted break-in days after security guard injured
9 May 2024, 11:36 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 11:45
A man has been arrested for trespassing on Drake's property mere days after a security guard was injured in a drive-by shooting.
Drake has hit the headlines after a man was arrested attempting to break in to the rapper's Toronto home, just days after a drive-by shooting which left his security guard in hospital.
Police were called to the 'Gods Plan' rapper's mansion in the suburbs of Toronto after "a person attempted to gain access to the property," as confirmed by XXL Magazine.
His Toronto home has been hit with two crimes in the past week now, with it being unconfirmed if this is related to the major rap beef around him and Kendrick Lamar.
Drake's security scare comes after a man was caught attempting to break in to his property in the Bridle Path neighbourhood according to TMZ.
Sources add that a man was intercepted by security at the front gate and didn't manage to make it further into the grounds.
According to reporter from Canada's Global News, the man apparently said he was "here to see Drake," and was detained under the Mental Health Act.
The attempted break-in comes a day after one of Drake's security guards was seriously injured and is recovering in hospital.
The security guard reportedly got shot in his upper chest and was unconscious when authorities arrived. He was transported to the ER and underwent emergency surgery.
As with either incident, it is still unclear whether Drake was at home during the shooting and attempted trespass, and has not commented publicly.