Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake
1 May 2024, 11:20 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 13:55
What does Kendrick Lamar say in his diss track called 'Euphoria' about Drake? Here's everything you need to know.
Beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been on the forefront of conversation over the past few weeks, especially now Kendrick has released a scathing diss track towards the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper Drake called Euphoria.
Likely a nod to Drizzy's executive producer credit on the HBO show Euphoria starring Zendaya, Kendrick released the six-minute diss taking shots at Drake's racial identity, fatherhood, and his music.
So, what does Kendrick Lamar say in his diss track Euphoria towards Drake? Here are the full lyrics and the meaning behind them.
What is the meaning of Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake?
Throughout Kendrick's diss track, he frequently takes shots at Drake, including naming him: "I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough"
Kendrick released the song at 8:24 (Pacific Time), where the numbers 8 and 24 are a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers, who Kendrick holds as an inspiration.
There are many outright shots and easter eggs in the track, including Lamar dissing Sexyy Red and Pusha T too. He frequents the phrase 'master manipulator' in the track, and says Drake is not a real rap artist.
What are the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' to Drake?
Here are the full lyrics to Kendrick's diss track:
Them super powers get neutralized, I can only watch in silence
The famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid and now spiraling
You're moving just like a degenerate, every antic is feeling distasteful
Why calculate, you're not as calculated, I can even predict your angle
Fabricating stories on the family front ’cause you hurt Mr. Morale
A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now
You're not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted
Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU never had been in your collection
I make music that electrify ’em
You make music that pacify ’em
I can double down on that line, but spray you this time, that's random acts of kindness
Know you a master manipulator, and a b***h, you a liar, too
But don't tell no lie ’bout me, and I won't tell truths ’bout you
Verse 2
Yeah, I'm out the way, yeah, I'm low, OK
Yeah, the island right here's remote, OK
I ain't thinkin' ’bout no reaper
N***a, I'm reapin' what I sow, OK
Got a Benjamin and a Jackson all in my house, like I'm Joe, OK
Hellcat, made his own boys sit and type, sell they soul, OK
Everybody wanna be demon till they get chipped by your throwaway
And I might do a show a day, once a lame, always a lame
Oh, you thought the money, the power or fame would make you go away?
Have you ever played, have you ever? OK, n***a, let's play
Have you ever watched your enemy down like with a poker face?
Have you ever paid 500 thou' like to an open case?
Well, I have, and I felt that both, but I came out straight
I hate when I rap, I talk about guns, then somebody die
They turn into nuns, then hop online, like 'Pray for my city'
He fakin' for likes and digital hugs
His daddy a killer, he wanna be junior, they must've forgot the s**t that they done
The mention must run in his family, but let it get shaky
I park your son
The very first time I shot me a drac', the homie had told me that 'Aim it this way'
I didn't point down enough, today I show you I learn from those mistakes
Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage
I rather do that than let a comedian n***a make ’Pac turn in his grave
Cutthroat business, you got s**t twisted
What is it? The brakes?
I hurt your feelings? You don't wanna work with me no more? OK
Yet, still he goes left, and I see two of ’em kissin' and huggin' on stage
I love him to death, and then in eight bars, I'll explain that phrase
It's nothin' nobody can tell me, huh
I don't wanna talk on no celly, huh
You know I got language barriers
There's no accent you could sell me
Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n***a
The crown is heavy
I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly
I don't like you poppin' s**t at Pharrell, for him I'll inherit the beef
Yeah, f**k all that pushin' P, let me see you pusha-T
You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me
He's Terrance Thorne, I'm Terrance Crawford, yeah, I'm whooping feet
We ain't gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way
I know some s**t about n***as that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint
This ain't been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest
It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater
I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk
I hate the way that you dress
I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct
We hate the b***hes you f**k, ’cause they confuse themself with real women
And notice, I said, "We," it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin'
How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life till we had enough?
How many more Black features till you finally feel that you Black enough?
I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough
You gon' make a n***a bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'
Yeah, my first one like my last one, it's a classic, you don't have one
Let your core audience stomach that
Didn't tell ’em where you get your abs from
V12, it's a fast one, bow-bow-bow, last one
Headshot for the year, you better walk around like Daft Punk
Aye, Top Dawg, who the f**k they think they playin' with?
'Extortion' my middle name as soon as you jump off that place, b***h
I'm allergic to the lame s**t, only you like bein' famous
Yachty can't give you no swag neither
I don't give a f**k about who you hang with
I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk
I hate the way that you dress
Surprised you wanted that feature request
You know that we got some s**t to address
I even hate when you say the word n***a, but that's just me, I guess
Some s**t just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep, I guess
Still love when you see success
Everything with me is blessed
Keep making me dance, waving my hand and it won't be no threat
I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man? ’Cause I ain't see him yet
Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him yet?
When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b***hes
I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a*s with ’em
Let's speak on percentage, show me your splits
I make sure I double back with you
You was signed to a n***a that's signed to a n***a that said he was signed to that n***a
Try cease-and-desist on the 'Like That' record
Hoe, what? You ain't like that record
'Back To Back,' I like that record
I'ma get back to that for the record
Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n***as?
Y'all think all of my life is rap?
That's hoe s**t, I got a son to raise, but I can see you ain't know nothin' ’bout that
Wakin' them up, know nothin' ’bout that
And tell ’em to pray, know nothin' ’bout that
And givin' ’em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin' ’bout that
Teachin' the most, and take all the discipline, listen man, he don't know nothin' ’bout that
Speakin' the truth and consider what God's considerin', he don't know nothin' ’bout that
Ain't 20-v-one, it's one-v-20 if I gotta smack n***as that write with you
Yeah, bring ’em out too, I clean ’em out too
Tell Bean that he better stay right with you
Am I battlin' ghost or A.I.? N***a feelin' like Joel Osteen
Funny, he was in a film called A.I.
And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him
I'ma blick n***as, all in they coffin
Yeah, OVO n***as is d**k riders
Tell ’em run to America to imitate heritage, they can't imitate this violence
What I learn, these n***as don't like the West Coast
And I'm fine with it, I push the line with it
Pick a n***a off one at a time with it
We can be on a three-hour time difference
Don't speak on the family, crodie
It can get deep in the family, crodie
Talk about me and my family, crodie?
Someone gon' bleed in your family, crodie
I be at Newhall King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blamy, crodie
Tell me you're cheesin', fam
We can do this right now on the camera, crodie
Aye, f**k y'all n***as, I don't trust y'all n***as
I wave one finger and dump y'all n***as, like "Mmm"
Field goal punt y'all n***as, stay punk y'all n***as, nobody never took my food
Whoever that's f**kin' with him, f**k you n***as, and f**k the industry, too
If you takin' it there, I'm takin' it further
Psst, that's somethin' that you don't wanna do
We don't wanna hear you say n***a no more