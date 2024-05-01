Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake

Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What does Kendrick Lamar say in his diss track called 'Euphoria' about Drake? Here's everything you need to know.

Beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been on the forefront of conversation over the past few weeks, especially now Kendrick has released a scathing diss track towards the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper Drake called Euphoria.

Likely a nod to Drizzy's executive producer credit on the HBO show Euphoria starring Zendaya, Kendrick released the six-minute diss taking shots at Drake's racial identity, fatherhood, and his music.

So, what does Kendrick Lamar say in his diss track Euphoria towards Drake? Here are the full lyrics and the meaning behind them.

Kendrick dropped his diss called Euphoria. . Picture: Getty Images

What is the meaning of Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake?

Throughout Kendrick's diss track, he frequently takes shots at Drake, including naming him: "I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough"

Kendrick released the song at 8:24 (Pacific Time), where the numbers 8 and 24 are a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers, who Kendrick holds as an inspiration.

There are many outright shots and easter eggs in the track, including Lamar dissing Sexyy Red and Pusha T too. He frequents the phrase 'master manipulator' in the track, and says Drake is not a real rap artist.

Drake was dissed by Kendrick. . Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' to Drake?

Here are the full lyrics to Kendrick's diss track:

Euphoria

Them super powers get neutralized, I can only watch in silence

The famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid and now spiraling

You're moving just like a degenerate, every antic is feeling distasteful

Why calculate, you're not as calculated, I can even predict your angle

Fabricating stories on the family front ’cause you hurt Mr. Morale

A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now

You're not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted

Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU never had been in your collection

I make music that electrify ’em

You make music that pacify ’em

I can double down on that line, but spray you this time, that's random acts of kindness

Know you a master manipulator, and a b***h, you a liar, too

But don't tell no lie ’bout me, and I won't tell truths ’bout you

Shoo, shoo, shoo

Shoo, shoo, shoo

Bi-bi-bi-bi-bi

Verse 2

Yeah, I'm out the way, yeah, I'm low, OK

Yeah, the island right here's remote, OK

I ain't thinkin' ’bout no reaper

N***a, I'm reapin' what I sow, OK

Got a Benjamin and a Jackson all in my house, like I'm Joe, OK

Hellcat, made his own boys sit and type, sell they soul, OK

Everybody wanna be demon till they get chipped by your throwaway

And I might do a show a day, once a lame, always a lame

Oh, you thought the money, the power or fame would make you go away?

Have you ever played, have you ever? OK, n***a, let's play

Have you ever watched your enemy down like with a poker face?

Have you ever paid 500 thou' like to an open case?

Well, I have, and I felt that both, but I came out straight

I hate when I rap, I talk about guns, then somebody die

They turn into nuns, then hop online, like 'Pray for my city'

He fakin' for likes and digital hugs

His daddy a killer, he wanna be junior, they must've forgot the s**t that they done

The mention must run in his family, but let it get shaky

I park your son

The very first time I shot me a drac', the homie had told me that 'Aim it this way'

I didn't point down enough, today I show you I learn from those mistakes

Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage

I rather do that than let a comedian n***a make ’Pac turn in his grave

Cutthroat business, you got s**t twisted

What is it? The brakes?

I hurt your feelings? You don't wanna work with me no more? OK

Yet, still he goes left, and I see two of ’em kissin' and huggin' on stage

I love him to death, and then in eight bars, I'll explain that phrase

It's nothin' nobody can tell me, huh

I don't wanna talk on no celly, huh

You know I got language barriers

There's no accent you could sell me

Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n***a

The crown is heavy

I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly

I don't like you poppin' s**t at Pharrell, for him I'll inherit the beef

Yeah, f**k all that pushin' P, let me see you pusha-T

You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me

He's Terrance Thorne, I'm Terrance Crawford, yeah, I'm whooping feet

We ain't gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way

I know some s**t about n***as that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint

This ain't been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest

It's always been about love and hate, now let me say I'm the biggest hater

I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk

I hate the way that you dress

I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it's gon' be direct

We hate the b***hes you f**k, ’cause they confuse themself with real women

And notice, I said, "We," it's not just me, I'm what the culture feelin'

How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life till we had enough?

How many more Black features till you finally feel that you Black enough?

I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough

You gon' make a n***a bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'

Yeah, my first one like my last one, it's a classic, you don't have one

Let your core audience stomach that

Didn't tell ’em where you get your abs from

V12, it's a fast one, bow-bow-bow, last one

Headshot for the year, you better walk around like Daft Punk

Remember

Verse 3

Aye, Top Dawg, who the f**k they think they playin' with?

'Extortion' my middle name as soon as you jump off that place, b***h

I'm allergic to the lame s**t, only you like bein' famous

Yachty can't give you no swag neither

I don't give a f**k about who you hang with

I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk

I hate the way that you dress

Surprised you wanted that feature request

You know that we got some s**t to address

I even hate when you say the word n***a, but that's just me, I guess

Some s**t just cringeworthy, it ain't even gotta be deep, I guess

Still love when you see success

Everything with me is blessed

Keep making me dance, waving my hand and it won't be no threat

I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man? ’Cause I ain't see him yet

Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him yet?

When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b***hes

I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a*s with ’em

Let's speak on percentage, show me your splits

I make sure I double back with you

You was signed to a n***a that's signed to a n***a that said he was signed to that n***a

Try cease-and-desist on the 'Like That' record

Hoe, what? You ain't like that record

'Back To Back,' I like that record

I'ma get back to that for the record

Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n***as?

Y'all think all of my life is rap?

That's hoe s**t, I got a son to raise, but I can see you ain't know nothin' ’bout that

Wakin' them up, know nothin' ’bout that

And tell ’em to pray, know nothin' ’bout that

And givin' ’em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin' ’bout that

Teachin' the most, and take all the discipline, listen man, he don't know nothin' ’bout that

Speakin' the truth and consider what God's considerin', he don't know nothin' ’bout that

Ain't 20-v-one, it's one-v-20 if I gotta smack n***as that write with you

Yeah, bring ’em out too, I clean ’em out too

Tell Bean that he better stay right with you

Am I battlin' ghost or A.I.? N***a feelin' like Joel Osteen

Funny, he was in a film called A.I.

And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him

I'ma blick n***as, all in they coffin

Yeah, OVO n***as is d**k riders

Tell ’em run to America to imitate heritage, they can't imitate this violence

What I learn, these n***as don't like the West Coast

And I'm fine with it, I push the line with it

Pick a n***a off one at a time with it

We can be on a three-hour time difference

Don't speak on the family, crodie

It can get deep in the family, crodie

Talk about me and my family, crodie?

Someone gon' bleed in your family, crodie

I be at Newhall King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blamy, crodie

Tell me you're cheesin', fam

We can do this right now on the camera, crodie

Aye, f**k y'all n***as, I don't trust y'all n***as

I wave one finger and dump y'all n***as, like "Mmm"

Field goal punt y'all n***as, stay punk y'all n***as, nobody never took my food

Whoever that's f**kin' with him, f**k you n***as, and f**k the industry, too

If you takin' it there, I'm takin' it further

Psst, that's somethin' that you don't wanna do

We don't wanna hear you say n***a no more