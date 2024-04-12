When is Drake dropping a diss track responding to Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin and Future?

Here's when Drake is set to drop his diss track responding to Kendrick, Metro Boomin and Future.

Rap drama has at an all-time high recently, with Hip Hop greats Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole taking shots or having disses thrown at them.

Anticipation has been building over whether to Drake will have his turn at taking shots at his fellow rappers, considering the rest have had their say.

So, will Drake release a diss track in response to the rap drama? Here's all we know.

Will Drake release a diss track responding to the rap beef?

So far, Drake has not officially confirmed that he will drop a diss track responding to the beef, however some fans have spotted some clues that he might.

News site HipHopDX posted a now-deleted Instagram story from Champagne Papi himself, which was of a notebook and pen taken in what appears to be a basketball locker room.

On the bench alongside the notebook was the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, which is given each year to the winner for the NBA Final.

Many fans read the Instagram story as him cooking up a 'championship' level response to Kendrick Lamar following the diss he released a few weeks ago.

Drake fans think he’s readying “championship” level Kendrick Lamar response track pic.twitter.com/PaKW4EE2iP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 8, 2024

Joe Budden shared a rumour on an episode of his self-titled podcast, and described Drake's diss track as 'nuclear'.

"Whatever little rappy sh*t you thought was going on, it’s not that and something’s coming."

He continued, “I think that J. Cole knows that from either Drake, Kendrick or both. And it was time to bow out because we are no longer in the first round."

"It’s up, up. I’m hearing this from people that can rap. So I wanna come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."