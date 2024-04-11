Drake and Kendrick Lamar both have ‘nuclear’ diss tracks at the ready amid J. Cole apology

By Anna Suffolk

The rappers reportedly have a diss track each ready for release as Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar's beef escalates.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar reportedly each have diss tracks at the ready amid the drama between the pair following Kendrick's diss to Drake on 'Like That' - a song from Metro Boomin & Future's joint album.

Ahead of the deluxe edition of Metro Boomin & Future's album 'WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU', the pair are said to have diss tracks at the ready according to internet personality Joe Budden.

This comes after J. Cole apologised directly to Kendrick Lamar for taking shots at him during '7 Minute Drill' released last week.

Drake has so far stayed silent on the beef (besides a pointed remark at Travis Scott). Picture: Getty

Joe Budden shared the rumour on an episode of his self-titled podcast, and described the tracks as 'nuclear'.

"Whatever little rappy sh*t you thought was going on, it’s not that and something’s coming."

He continued, “I think that J. Cole knows that from either Drake, Kendrick or both. And it was time to bow out because we are no longer in the first round."

Kendrick is potentially dropping another diss track this week. . Picture: Getty Images

Joe Budden is hearing Kendrick and Drake both have a diss track otw 👀



“What I'm hearing from both sides, it's nuclear... it's up, and I'm hearing this from people who can rap."



(🎥 @JoeBuddenPod) pic.twitter.com/WTAzNfvqLA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 10, 2024

He went on to say that he has "good information" that both Drake and Kendrick have already recorded the "nuclear" tracks.

"It’s up, up. I’m hearing this from people that can rap. So I wanna come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."

Fans are expecting the tracks to arrive on Friday, April 12, to coincide with the release of Metro Boomin & Future's deluxe edition of the album.

J Cole admitted he was "trying to be cool" on the diss track. . Picture: Getty

“I been saying for a few pods that I’ve seen absolutely nothing from Drake to get me excited enough to think that he will be capable of doing what needs to be done against the likes of a Kendrick Lamar,” Budden added.

“I’m here to say there is no longer any need for me to instigate anything. We’re here and apparently he did it and people heard it. I heard it’s bad.”

These rumours come off of J. Cole's public apology at Dreamville festival last weekend - calling it the "lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life."