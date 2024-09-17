Why has Diddy been arrested again and will he go to jail?

Why has Diddy been arrested again and will he go to jail? Picture: Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been arrested again in New York City following allegations of abuse. The musician is now expected in court after being charged with sex trafficking.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been arrested in Manhattan, New York City, following raids on his properties as part of an "ongoing investigation" into sex trafficking allegations, and is now faces three charges.

The 54-year-old rapper was arrested in a New York hotel room following an indictment from a grand jury according to The New York Times.

He faces three charges - racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy was arrested again this week. . Picture: Getty

Why was Diddy arrested again?

Sean Diddy Combs, who has also gone by the names of P Diddy and Puff Daddy, was caught by Homeland Security, law enforcement sources told TMZ, and was transported to the FBI's Manhattan office.

Combs is now expected in court, with his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, saying they were "disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution"

The alleged abuse spans multiple decades, and prosecutors say Combs used threats of violence, financial harm and damage to victims' careers to get them to participate.

A property belonging to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen from the water during a search by federal law enforcement agents, Monday, March 25, 2024, on Star Island in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Picture: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Will Diddy go to prison?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in the spotlight for most of the past year after he settled a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in which she claimed he sex trafficked and abused her.

The 54-year-old's charges remain unclear at this time, and he published a video apology in May of this year saying he was 'truly sorry' for his treatment of Cassie.

We do not know if Diddy will go to jail following all these accusations and raids, however we will update this page.