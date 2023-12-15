What is Diddy's net worth? Inside his fortune

15 December 2023

What is Diddy's net worth and is he a billionaire? Here's his fortune revealed.

Rapper Diddy is known for his hits including "I'll Be Missing You", and his ventures in the alcohol industry have made him a very wealthy man.

The 54-year-old has become one of the wealthiest men in Hip Hop, and has also made headlines recently after being accused of sexual assault by his ex girlfriend Cassie and various other women.

So, is Diddy a billionaire and what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know.

Diddy is an extremely wealthy man.
Diddy is an extremely wealthy man. Picture: Getty

  1. What is Diddy's Net Worth?

    As of 2023, Diddy's net worth stands at over a billion dollars.

    Diddy is currently the second most richest man in Hip-Hop, with only Jay-Z beating him in terms of fortune.

    In 2022 alone, Diddy made $90 million, however in 2023 this number is looking to be lower after businesses started to distance themselves from Diddy following the accusations of sexual assault.

    Diddy has broken his silence.
    Diddy is a billionaire. Picture: Getty

  2. How did Diddy earn his fortune?

    Diddy has made ventures into the alchohol industry as well as owing a record company, a school, and a clothing company.

    His Cîroc partnership with Diageo is said to account for the bulk of his wealth, but other assets such as Revolt and DeLeón Tequila have certainly helped; last year he made $90 million, according to Forbes.

    In November 2022, Combs announced a $185 million deal to buy cannabis retail stores and production facilities in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care.

    If the deal closes, he will become chairman and CEO of the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the $26.1 billion (2022 sales) industry.

    Diddy and Ciroc Vodka Tour Stops at Fontainebleau Miami
    Diddy and Ciroc Vodka Tour Stops at Fontainebleau Miami. Picture: Getty

