Diddy breaks silence on sexual assault claims as fourth accuser files lawsuit

Diddy clears up name confusion

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Diddy has issued a statement following sexual assault claims by a fourth person.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TW: Contains mentions of sexual assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his silence on claims of sexual abuse, after a fourth person came forward alleging him of assault.

The 54-year-old rapper took to Instagram and Twitter to issue a statement denying the claims, after the fourth person filed a new lawsuit alleging the rapper raped her when she was 17-years-old.

Diddy has been hit with a number of lawsuits in the past weeks, including one alleging him of a decade-long tirade of abuse against ex-girlfriend Cassie, which has since been settled out of court.

Diddy has broken his silence. Picture: Getty

The fourth woman, named as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, claims the rapper flew her to his New York studio in 2003, and was given "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol" before Diddy and two other men abused her.

Diddy has spoken out and claimed he "did not do any of the awful things being alleged".

Lawyers for the alleged victim spoke to BBC News about the lawsuit, and said: "as alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs' studio."

Diddy released this statement denying the abuse claims. Picture: Instagram

The full statement Diddy issued across social media reads: "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."