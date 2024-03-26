Diddy’s private jet ‘tracked to Caribbean islands’ after Homeland Security raid his Miami and LA homes

Diddy’s private jet ‘tracked to Caribbean islands’ after Homeland Security raid his Miami and LA homes. Picture: Getty Images

By Capital XTRA

Diddy's homes in LA and Miami have been raided by US Homeland Security, however his private jet has been tracked to the island of Antigua.

Rapper Sean Combs (Diddy)'s homes in LA and Miami have been raided by officials from US Homeland Security last night (25 March) amid accusations of sexual assault in the past six months.

Amid the two houses being raided, the rapper's private jet has reportedly been tracked to the island of Antigua, after taking off from Palm Springs airport a mere few hours before the homes were intercepted.

Diddy has faced numerous accusations of abuse from multiple alleged victims, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused the rapper of a decade-long tirade of abuse.

Diddy's homes have been raided. . Picture: Getty