Diddy’s private jet ‘tracked to Caribbean islands’ after Homeland Security raid his Miami and LA homes

26 March 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 26 March 2024, 12:22

Diddy’s private jet ‘tracked to Caribbean islands’ after Homeland Security raid his Miami and LA homes. Picture: Getty Images
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Diddy's homes in LA and Miami have been raided by US Homeland Security, however his private jet has been tracked to the island of Antigua.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper Sean Combs (Diddy)'s homes in LA and Miami have been raided by officials from US Homeland Security last night (25 March) amid accusations of sexual assault in the past six months.

Amid the two houses being raided, the rapper's private jet has reportedly been tracked to the island of Antigua, after taking off from Palm Springs airport a mere few hours before the homes were intercepted.

Diddy has faced numerous accusations of abuse from multiple alleged victims, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused the rapper of a decade-long tirade of abuse.

Diddy is an extremely wealthy man.
Diddy's homes have been raided. . Picture: Getty

  1. Why were Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by Homeland Security?

    The rapper's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal law enforcement agencies in possible connection with an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

    Diddy has denied all the accusations of sex trafficking and assault.

    His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, came forward in November 2023 to accuse him of rape and abuse. Since then, multiple women have come forward with allegations.

    Two houses belonging to Diddy were searched yesterday.
    Two houses belonging to Diddy were searched yesterday. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Thayer
    A property belonging to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen from the water during a search by federal law enforcement agents, Monday, March 25, 2024, on Star Island in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    A property belonging to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen from the water during a search by federal law enforcement agents, Monday, March 25, 2024, on Star Island in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Picture: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

  2. Has Sean 'Diddy' Combs fled to Antigua?

    Diddy's private jet has been tracked to the Caribbean island of Antigua, however there are no confirmed reports that say that the rapper was on the plane.

    In video footage obtained by Fox 11, several men were taken out of the homes in handcuffs. Justin and King Combs, Diddy's sons, also appeared to be two of the people who were questioned by the police.

    However, sources tell NBC News that Diddy was in the Miami area when the searches were conducted, and Homeland Security seized phones from him before he was scheduled to make a trip to the Caribbean.

    Diddy's enormous LA home.
    Diddy's enormous LA home. Picture: Getty

