Diddy has broken his silence after Homeland Security raided his house and released a video doing so.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawyer has released a statement after his homes in Miami and LA were raided by US Homeland Security.

The raids of the hip-hop star's homes occurred on Monday 25 March, amid accusations that Diddy is connected to a federal sex trafficking case.

Since the shock raids and footage released of the aftermath of the police intervention, the rapper's attorney has broken their silence on the situation.

Diddy's homes were raided earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Diddy's lawyer Aaron Dyer, released a statement concerning the raids on the rappers home:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Diddy's enormous LA home. Picture: Getty

Two houses belonging to Diddy were searched on Monday. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The statement comes after video footage of the house raid by US Homeland Security was obtained by TMZ, which shows the house in a messy state.

It revealed draws and safes were broken into, with documents scattered about and furniture ripped out of their hinges.

There was also footage of seized electronic equipment, which included hard drives and multiple computers on the floor.

Diddy has denied claims of abuse. Picture: Getty

Diddy has not spoken out against the house raid, and released a statement last year denying allegations of sexual abuse against numerous women.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."