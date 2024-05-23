Cassie breaks silence for first time after Diddy abuse footage surfaces

23 May 2024, 14:29 | Updated: 23 May 2024, 14:39

Cassie breaks silence for first time after Diddy abuse footage surfaces
Cassie breaks silence for first time after Diddy abuse footage surfaces. Picture: Getty Images
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

The 'Me & U' singer has spoken out after a leaked 2016 video emerged of Diddy attacking her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Cassie has released a statement after a shocking video was released that appeared to show her ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacking her.

The footage, which was taken in 2016 and released last week on social media, has addressed the video and urged her followers on Instagram to "open your heart to believing victims the first time".

Cassie and Diddy, who also goes by P Diddy and Puff Daddy, dated from 2012 to 2018, and the rapper faces numerous lawsuits accusing him of abuse and violence.

Cassie has released a statement in response to Diddy's video.
Cassie has released a statement in response to Diddy's video. Picture: Getty

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," the 37-year-old began the lengthy social media post.

"The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

She continued: "Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time," Cassie continued.

She finished by saying that her "healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

The video of Diddy and Cassie emerged over the weekend by CNN shows the rapper wearing only a white towel as he punches and kicks Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway on 5 March 2016.

Diddy has denied claims of abuse.
Diddy has apologised for abusing Cassie. . Picture: Getty

Diddy uploaded an Instagram video apologising for physically assaulting Cassie a day after the video emerged.

“My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Since November 2023, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault, and his homes in LA and Miami were raided in March of this year in connection.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Kardashians Season 5: When is each episode is coming out & what time is it on in the UK?

The Kardashians Season 5: When is each episode is coming out & what time is it on in the UK?
Who are the rumoured contestants for 2024 Love Island? Summer Line Up Revealed

Who are the rumoured contestants for 2024 Love Island? Summer Line Up Revealed

Apple Music Top 100 Albums: Fans React to Full List including Winner

Apple Music Top 100 Albums: Fans React to Full List including Winner

When does 2024 Love Island kick off? Start date revealed

When does Love Island 2024 start? The first episode date revealed

Trending

Mural of Drake as ‘BBL Drizzy’ appears in Kendrick Lamar’s Hometown of Compton

Mural of Drake as ‘BBL Drizzy’ appears in Kendrick Lamar’s Hometown of Compton

Who won Love Island 2024? Winners & finalists revealed

Who won Love Island All Stars? 2024 Winner Revealed

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade marries Evan McClintock in intimate ceremony

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade marries Evan McClintock in intimate ceremony

What is Tyson Fury’s Net Worth in 2024? Fortune Revealed

What is Tyson Fury’s Net Worth in 2024? Fortune Revealed

How many kids does Drake have? From his son Adonis to his rumoured daughter

How many kids does Drake have? From his son Adonis to his rumoured daughter

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working