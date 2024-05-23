Cassie breaks silence for first time after Diddy abuse footage surfaces

Cassie breaks silence for first time after Diddy abuse footage surfaces. Picture: Getty Images

By Capital XTRA

The 'Me & U' singer has spoken out after a leaked 2016 video emerged of Diddy attacking her.

Singer Cassie has released a statement after a shocking video was released that appeared to show her ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacking her.

The footage, which was taken in 2016 and released last week on social media, has addressed the video and urged her followers on Instagram to "open your heart to believing victims the first time".

Cassie and Diddy, who also goes by P Diddy and Puff Daddy, dated from 2012 to 2018, and the rapper faces numerous lawsuits accusing him of abuse and violence.

Cassie has released a statement in response to Diddy's video. Picture: Getty

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," the 37-year-old began the lengthy social media post.

"The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

She continued: "Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time," Cassie continued.

She finished by saying that her "healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

The video of Diddy and Cassie emerged over the weekend by CNN shows the rapper wearing only a white towel as he punches and kicks Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway on 5 March 2016.

Diddy has apologised for abusing Cassie. . Picture: Getty

Diddy uploaded an Instagram video apologising for physically assaulting Cassie a day after the video emerged.

“My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Since November 2023, Diddy has faced multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and assault, and his homes in LA and Miami were raided in March of this year in connection.