Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton shares new footage from home raid and slams ‘excessive force’ used

Diddy's ex and mother to Justin Combs has released new footage of the rapper's home raid which has gone viral.

Diddy's ex girlfriend and baby mother to Justin Combs, Misa Hylton, has shared shocking new footage of the rapper's house raid last week.

The fashion designer has spoken out after her son Justin was pictured in handcuffs following a raid by homeland security on Diddy's LA home last week.

The 51-year-old posted security footage of the raid to her Instagram account, and criticised the "over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons."

Misa Hylton was with Diddy in the 1990s. Picture: Getty

Misa Hylton shared the footage with her half a million followers on Instagram, which shows homeland security make their way into the rapper's home following a raid as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking.

“[The force] used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable." said Hylton.

If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression,” she continued. “The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

Justin Dior Combs (L) and Misa Hylton (R) pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

She also revealed that her son Justin's attorney is "investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant."

"We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource," she continued.

The raid on Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles homes were part of an ongoing investigation into two lawsuits accusing the rapper of sex trafficking, which he vehemently denies.