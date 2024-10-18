Drake & Jennifer Lopez 'rekindling' romance following Ben Affleck Divorce

Drake & Jennifer Lopez 'rekindling' romance following Ben Affleck Divorce. Picture: Getty Images

Drake has been said to have 'reached out' to Jennifer Lopez amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Drake has reportedly 'reached out' to Jennifer Lopez following her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

According to In Touch, J-Lo and Drake have allegedly been 'texting everyday' amid her split earlier this summer.

Drake has been most recently linked with Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole earlier this year.

A source told the publication that the rapper, 37, contacted the 'Jenny From The Block' singer, 55, almost immediately following her divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

The pair have reportedly been in regular contact for months, as the insider revealed: “As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out."

He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married from 2022 to 2024. . Picture: Getty

This is not the first time that Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been romantically linked together, as in 2016 they posted pictures of the pair cuddling on Instagram.

In February 2017, she admitted that they were “hanging out,” but did not delve further into the specifics of their relationship.

However, a month later, J-Lo admitted things between her and Drake had simmered down. “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake,” she said on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. “Maybe that’s all I need to say.”