By Anna Suffolk

The reason for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce after two years of marriage has been revealed.

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

The pair reconciled their relationship in 2021 after previously being an item in the early 2000s, nicknamed 'Bennifer', however Lopez filed for divorce around the second year anniversary mark after months of speculation.

So, why did J-Lo and Ben Affleck divorce? Here's everything we know about their split.

Why have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorced?

According to a report from Variety magazine, Lopez filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles county superior court. The official separation date is listed as 26 April.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after re-sparking their relationship from two decades prior.

The pair then tied the knot in a larger ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022 - exactly two years before J-Lo filed for divorce yesterday.

The reason as to why J-Lo and Affleck split has been made apparent after sources close to the couple spoke to PEOPLE.

"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken," revealed the source. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

The pair split for the first time in January 2004 but remained friendly in the 17 years apart.

Both Lopez and Affleck got married then divorced in the years between their relationship reconciliation - Lopez wed Marc Anthony and Affleck to Jennifer Garner.

Lopez provided fans with frequent updates on her relationship to Affleck on her newsletter and social media presence.

She shared the first details of her wedding via her newsletter 'On the J-Lo', including first glimpses at her stunning wedding dress and bridal details.