Have Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Split? Inside the Divorce Rumours

By Anna Suffolk

Have J-Lo and her husband Ben Affleck broken up? Are they getting divorced? Here's everything we know about the split rumours.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a whirlwind romance over the past few years, after marrying the 'Jenny From The Block' singer in 2022.

The pair first dated between 2002 and 2004 and reunited nearly twenty years later, however rumours are swirling that Bennifer are set to be getting divorced.

So, are the split rumours between Ben Affleck and J-Lo true? What have they said about a possible divorce? Here's everything you need to know.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married since 2022. Picture: Getty

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting divorced?

Neither J-Lo or Ben Affleck have confirmed or denied rumours that they are getting divorced, however some sources have claimed that they are living seperately.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider tells In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Bennifer pictured earlier this year. Picture: Getty

What have J-Lo and Ben Affleck said about a rumoured split?

During a recent press tour in Mexico City to promote new film Atlas, J-Lo was asked a question about her divorce by a reporter.

Alongside her co-star Simu Liu, she was asked "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" and added: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

J-Lo appeared to laugh it off initially before co-star Simu defended her and said "We're not doing that. Thank you so much guys." Lopez then spoke to the reporter directly and said "You know better than that."