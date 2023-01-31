Kim Kardashian awkwardly crops J-Lo out of Oprah Winfrey snap

Kim Kardashian cropped out Jennifer Lopez in a snap with Oprah Winfrey in a bizarre move.

The trio were at a party celebrating the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills, a makeup brand, where they took the picture.

Other celebs were at the party including Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum inside the exclusive party.

Kim then posted this story of her and Oprah - without J-LO. Picture: Instagram

J-Lo shared a glimpse into the celebration over on Instagram, and shared a string of pictures besides Kim and Oprah, who turned 69 at the weekend.

Lopez posted a picture of the event on her socials alongside her with Oprah and Kim, but when it came for Kim to post her version of events, she cropped out Jennifer.

The caption for Kim's zoomed-in snap read, "Happy birthday @Oprah. @Sharonstone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world! Happy birthday!"

The original picture of the trio. Picture: Instagram

The mum-of-four then followed up with a more in-depth look at the party, with a carousel of pictures on her grid.

Kim then quickly deleted the picture then re-uploaded the original version that included J-Lo in the footage.

Fans were quick to notice Kim's cropping skills with one saying: "I was questioning why JLO added you in her pics and you didn’t," accompanied by a string of laughing face emojis.

A BTS shot of the trio that Kim shared over on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Another said: "WHY ARE U REPOSTING THIS A MILLION TIMES KIM" after she was caught out with the cropping fail.

Clearly Kim thought otherwise to not include Jennifer Lopez in the pictures, and re-uploaded the same string of pictures but with her included.

In other news, Kim has kept a low profile so far this year - besides appearing at a few events she is taking time with her four children.