Jennifer Lopez addresses viral leaked video from wedding to Ben Affleck

J-Lo has now responded to a leaked video from a wedding guest which shows her serenading husband Ben Affleck at their nuptials.

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out after a video was leaked which showed her singing to husband Ben Affleck at her wedding.

Although the pair wed back in July in Las Vegas, they had a second ceremony to a larger group of family and friends recently in Georgia.

As part of the celebrations, J-Lo reportedly sung to Affleck with a rendition of a love song with the lyrics 'Can't get enough of you'.

The nostalgic meaning behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding party venue

Bennifer pictured at their wedding in Las Vegas. Picture: onthejlo

Lopez has now addressed the leaked video, which seems to have been uploaded by a wedding guest.

Speaking about the speculation, J-Lo said "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment."

She continued: "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share".

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: what she wore to her 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck

J-Lo's response to the leaked video. Picture: Instagram

"Anything I put out private is OnTheJlo and its's ready to share w my fans."

She finished the comment by saying that "this was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys."

As reported, guests at the wedding in Georgia signed NDA's to ensure that no footage would be shared without permission from the couple.

Jennifer Lopez axed dancers 'because they were Virgos', claims Glee star

Lopez wearing a Ralph Lauren dress for her Georgia wedding. Picture: onthejlo

Fans have taken to social media to show their support to Lopez, with one responding to the video with "love seeing their love but private moments shouldn’t be shared without their consent."

J-Lo and Affleck wed at the actor's Georgia estate where they planned to get married almost twenty years ago in the same house.

The pair have kept details about their Georgia celebration under wraps, however J-Lo has shared that she wore three dresses during the special day.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA