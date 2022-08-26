Jennifer Lopez axed dancers 'because they were Virgos', claims Glee star

A Glee star has claimed that J-Lo cut dancers because of their star sign.

Singer and actress J-Lo reportedly cut dancers due to their star sign, according to a former dancer and Glee star Heather Morris.

The Glee star spoke to Justin Martindale on the "Just Sayin" podcast, and alleged that J-Lo once cut dancers from auditions over their astrological sign.

She opened up about the audition process in the podcast, and said that the gruelling process was made worse after the 53-year-old allegedly walked into the audition room to ask "If there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?"

Morris then claimed that Lopez whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers that were Virgos "Thank you so much for coming", and revealed that they "had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez."

The Virgo astrological sign are individuals who are born between August 23 to September 22.

When asked by the podcast if the claims had any validity, she joked that it was "hearsay."

J-Lo on tour in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

As well as acting in the TV show Glee, Morris has also danced for a number of artists on tour, including superstar Beyoncé.

It is unclear why J-Lo, who is a Leo, is seemingly not the biggest fan of Virgos.

However, her ex-husband Marc Antony is indeed a Virgo, which may possibly be part of the reasoning of her dislike.

J-Lo recently wed actor Ben Affleck, and was married to Marc Antony from 2004 to 2014. Picture: onthejlo

Fans seemed divided over the alleged axing due to their star signs, with one saying J-Lo's decision is "such a Leo move."

Others were more critical of J-Lo's decision to cut dancers due to their star sign: "it's jlo being born A MONTH before virgo season, jealousy is a disease."

J-Lo recently wed long-time lover Ben Aflleck in a ceremony in Georgia this weekend, and wore three dresses to celebrate the day.