Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyoncé performance

Jennifer Lopez slammed for “copying" Beyoncé’s Grammys performance at AMAs. Picture: Getty

Many fans have accused Jennifer Lopez of ripping off Beyoncé's 2014 "Drunk In Love" Grammys performance.

Jennifer Lopez has been accused of ripping off Beyoncé's 2014 Grammys performance, after she performed at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov 22).

The 51-year-old singer gave a sultry performance during the awards show, alongside Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez and. Maluma performed their tracks “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” from their upcoming movie Marry Me.

Lopez wore a black, skintight mesh bodysuit, while rocking short, wet-looking blunt blonde bob.

After fans watched her performance, they took to Twitter to reveal their criticisms.

A common theme was fans comparing Lopez's performance to Beyonce‘s performance of “Drunk in Love” at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

In Bey's 2014 performance, she performed with her husband Jay-Z. Bey also sported a wet blonde bob and an all black bodysuit, similar to Jennifer‘s look.

In both performances, Lopez and Bey both danced around a chair in black, blue and red lighting during their performances.

Fans then started calling out Jennifer for seemingly copying Beyonce.

Beyoncé gave a sultry performance to her hit "Drunk In Love" with her husband Jay-Z. Picture: Getty

On fan took to Twitter, writing: "Jennifer Lopez totally copied that look from Beyonce #AMAs", while another wrote "Why does Jennifer Lopez keep looking like she took different pieces of Beyoncé’s visuals and she playing mix and match".

Many other fans called out Jennifer Lopez AMAs performance and claimed she "copied" Beyoncé. See below.

Jennifer Lopez always stealing a Beyoncé look.



This time, the wet dog hair look from her "Drunk in Love" performance at the Grammy's. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/QQZbSeD0wR — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 23, 2020

This is Jennifer Lopez posing as Miss Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/xWx9YlQCjT — JAKELVIAN (@Jakelvian) November 23, 2020

not jennifer lopez copying beyoncé’s look from 6 years ago 🥴 — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@toomuchale) November 23, 2020

Ugh, I wish Jennifer Lopez would STOP Copying Beyonce' with the Bodysuit AND Trying to "Dance"...UGH!🙄#AMAs — Living & Loving LIFE!🙏🏾❤ (@SEXYCAPRICORN74) November 23, 2020

Jennifer lopez’s wig and outfit in ama music awards performance def giving me Beyoncé drunk in love vibes. This woman can’t stop copying black women — Lala (@virgokoya) November 23, 2020

