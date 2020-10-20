Jennifer Lopez slammed over controversial ‘Black girl from The Bronx’ lyric

Jennifer Lopez slammed over controversial ‘Black girl from The Bronx’ lyric. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Singer Jennifer Lopez has been called out for her controversial lyric in her new song "Lonely".

Jennifer Lopez has come under fire for her controversial lyrics in a song she released a few weeks ago. The 51-year-old singer has previously sparked controversy with her song lyrics, including her 2001 n-word remark on her hit "I'm Real" with Ja Rule.

Last month, Lopez and Maluma released their collaborative single "Lonely" which sparked racial debates on Twitter.

This time, Jennifer has been accused of referring to herself as a black woman in her song lyrics, sparking viral outrage on Twitter.

On her track with Maluna, Lopez sings the lyrics “Siempre serás tu negrita del Bronx" on the song titled 'Lonely'. The line in English translates to, “I’ll always be your Black girl from the Bronx.”

This line sparked backlash from the people who found it offensive that Lopez referred to herself as Black girl, as she hasn't referred to herself as a Black woman for the entirety of her career.

Although there was masses of backlash, some fans defended her, explaining the context behind the word "negrita" in different cultures.

One fan in Lopez defence wrote "That doesn’t translate that way. To us saying “tu negrita(o)” is like your man/girl/lil baby".

Another fan contrastly wrote: "I find it interesting that all the people co-signing jlo calling herself negrita are lighter then dark-skin people", arguing it's a term used for darker skinned black people.

The majority of reactions was calling out Lopez for claiming to be Black, while pointing out that her heritage is Puerto Rican.

While the star hasn't commented on the backlash, people are still talking about it on Twitter, See the reactions below.

Not @jlo calling herself a black girl from the Bronx... https://t.co/wlvPOnK3P9 — Khadean Coombs (@KhadeanCoombs) October 16, 2020

@JLo 👏🏽you are not a black girl from the Bronx 👏🏽you are a white hispanic not black👏🏽 stop appropriating Black Culture👏🏽 #JLoxMaluma — Listpeoplememes (@listpeoplememes) October 19, 2020

J Lo aka Jennifer Lopez gets to call herself a black girl but let black women start calling themselves Latinas or Hispanic and we would be DRAGGED by that community.



Triggering black women is the new go to MARKETING strategy. — BlacknLux (@BlacknLux) October 18, 2020

@JLo girl just because you've made a career stealing from black women does NOT make you a black girl🙄 FOH with the 🤡 ish — Beautifully_Imperfect (@Nek_OhhBarbie) October 18, 2020