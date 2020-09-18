Jennifer Lopez, 51, stuns in jaw-dropping bikini photo

The 'Hustlers' actress is making the most of the final days of summer.

She's known for her high-energy performances and hard-hitting workouts, but it looks like Jennifer Lopez is taking a moment to relax.

The 51-year-old singer and actress showed off her killer body as she soaked up the last few days of summer this week. "Feeling golden. Holding on to the last few moments of summer ... #GlowCheck," she captioned her latest bikini snap.

In the image, Lopez can be seen lying on a white sandy beach looking out at the ocean, wearing a pink bikini with her long tresses wrapped in a high bun.

Last week, Jennifer's Super Bowl comrade Shakira sent pulses racing after posting some equally stunning bikini photos of herself on the beach.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, 43, posed up a storm in a purple bikini she designed herself, with a number of beaded tassels covering her behind.

It's been seven months since the pair hit the stage at the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV halftime show for a show-stopping performance back in February.

Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez performed together at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami back in February. Picture: Getty

During the show, the pair included a subtle nod to late basketball player Kobe Bryant, who tragically died alongside his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

As the pair performed on stage, a cross appeared on the field alongside a gold ring which was quickly followed by purple fireworks, with the colours representing the LA Lakers basketball team which Kobe famously played for.