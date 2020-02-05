Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's hidden Kobe Bryant Super Bowl tribute spotted by fans

J Lo and Shakira paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. Picture: Getty

Many people had criticised the 2020 Super Bowl half time performance for not paying tribute to the late sports star.

Following the recent tragic helicopter crash which killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter GiGi and a number of other people, various tributes have been made by artists including The Game, Snoop Dogg and Drake.

With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing the 2020 Super Bowl half time show to an estimated worldwide audience of more than 100 million people, people had expected some form of tribute to Kobe on the field but later slammed the event for appearing to not show love to the late sportsman.

Following the backlash at J Lo and Shakira, it's been revealed that there was actually a subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl half time show but most people missed it.

As the pair performed on stage, a ross appeared on the field alongside a gold ring which was quickly followed by purple fireworks, with the colours representing the LA Lakers basketball team which Kobe famously played for.

An aerial shot was captured during the performance and later shared on social media following claims about the lack of a tribute.

JLo and Shakira honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi with the visual of the gold ring and the purple flowing inside of it pic.twitter.com/xlVwEfiXop — ok sis (@ChanceOfShade) February 3, 2020

Before the game both teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines to celebrate the life of Kobe - he wore the number 24 jersey when he played basketball.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the game, a source claimed that Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant “was aware of the Super Bowl tribute and she was touched. Every memorial means something to her. Every memorial is important.”