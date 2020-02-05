Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's hidden Kobe Bryant Super Bowl tribute spotted by fans

5 February 2020, 10:57 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 11:00

J Lo and Shakira paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
J Lo and Shakira paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. Picture: Getty

Many people had criticised the 2020 Super Bowl half time performance for not paying tribute to the late sports star.

Following the recent tragic helicopter crash which killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter GiGi and a number of other people, various tributes have been made by artists including The Game, Snoop Dogg and Drake.

> Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence on new album 'Funeral'

With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing the 2020 Super Bowl half time show to an estimated worldwide audience of more than 100 million people, people had expected some form of tribute to Kobe on the field but later slammed the event for appearing to not show love to the late sportsman.

Following the backlash at J Lo and Shakira, it's been revealed that there was actually a subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl half time show but most people missed it.

As the pair performed on stage, a ross appeared on the field alongside a gold ring which was quickly followed by purple fireworks, with the colours representing the LA Lakers basketball team which Kobe famously played for.

An aerial shot was captured during the performance and later shared on social media following claims about the lack of a tribute.

Before the game both teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines to celebrate the life of Kobe - he wore the number 24 jersey when he played basketball.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the game, a source claimed that Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant “was aware of the Super Bowl tribute and she was touched. Every memorial means something to her. Every memorial is important.”

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jay-Z has denies claims he and Beyoncé were "protesting" during the national anthem

Jay-Z slams claims he & Beyoncé were protesting by sitting during Super Bowl national anthem

Jay Z

Ammika Harris shared the love for Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her latest lingerie pic.

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris admires his ex Rihanna's racy lingerie photo

Chris Brown

Loski tells the court he was forced to carry a gun in court

Loski court case: rapper claims he was forced to carry a gun by a drug dealer
Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti opens up about his love for the rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti says his love for the rapper "blinded him"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Trending

Wendy Williams slammed Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not standing during the Super Bowl national anthem.

Wendy Williams slams Beyoncé & Jay Z for sitting down during Super Bowl national anthem

Beyonce

YG gets tattoo dedicated to girlfriend Kehlani on his wrist

YG unveils surprise 'Kehlani' wrist tattoo in honour of his girlfriend
India Love addressed Roddy Ricch dating rumours on Instagram

Roddy Ricch’s "friend" India Love denies dating rapper after cryptic holiday video sparks rumours
YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in jail photo

YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in new jail photo

Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are giving off signs that they're getting back together, sources claim.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott spark reunion rumours as friends "think they're getting back together"