Shakira, 43, breaks the internet with stunning bikini photo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Waka Waka' singer showed off her incredible body on Instagram.

Shakira sent pulses racing this week after posting some stunning photos of herself on the beach.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer, 43, posed up a storm in a purple bikini she designed herself, with a number of beaded tassels covering her behind.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer!" she captioned the image.

The Columbian singer has been enjoying a post-lockdown vacation in the Maldives with her husband, footballer Gerard Piqué, and their two sons, Milan, seven, and Sasha, five.

It's been seven months since Shakira hit the stage at the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez back in February.

The singer blasted out a number of her biggest hits during the show-stopping performance including 'Whenever, Wherever,' 'Waka Waka', and 'She Wolf.'

During the show, the pair included a subtle nod to late basketball player Kobe Bryant, who tragically died alongside his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

As the pair performed on stage, a cross appeared on the field alongside a gold ring which was quickly followed by purple fireworks, with the colours representing the LA Lakers basketball team which Kobe famously played for.