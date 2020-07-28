Ja Rule claps back at EPSN for trolling him with awkward performance clip

Ja Rule has fired back at ESPN after they trolled him with an awkward performance video. Picture: Getty

The 'Always On Time' rapper accused ESPN of "clout-chasing" after they posted a video of his awkward half-time performance video.

Ja Rule has fired back at sports channel ESPN for reposting a video of his viral half-time performance during a Bucks-Timberwolves game last year.

"Never forget this Ja Rule moment," read the tweet from ESPN, which showed the 'Between Me & You' rapper, 44, talking to a lacklustre crowd. "Are you ready?" Ja Rule asks, before adding "I guess not" when met with relative silence.

Never forget this Ja Rule moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/exqr24Dhbg — ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2020

Ja Rule, however, was not happy with the tweet. In reality, the rapper's microphone was cut off during his performance meaning that a large part of the crowd couldn't hear him.

Launching into a lengthy response on Twitter, Ja Rule wrote, "I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture... whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED".

"Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN... #ICONN," he wrote.

"So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes???" he added in another tweet, "@espn clout chasing now lmao".

I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture... whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED... — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN... #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes??? @espn clout chasing now lmao... #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

"Like I said it was a technical issue but y’all always trying it.... @espn STOP PLAYING WIT ME... they even try to get @Giannis_An34 to say something bad about me lmao #Foh #thedevilisalie #ICONN".

"Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if your not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million plus audience... Duly noted," he wrote.

ESPN are yet to respond to the backlash from Ja Rule.