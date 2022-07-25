Jennifer Lopez, 53, poses nude to promote £54 'booty balm'

JLo stripped down as she celebrated turning 53 and shared a NSFW video of herself nude.

Jennifer Lopez posed aptly in her birthday suit as she celebrated turning 53 this weekend to her 219 million Instagram followers.

To promote her new skincare and makeup line JLO Beauty, the singer and actress stripped down to promote her new 'booty balm'.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck wedding pictures: all the snaps from their Las Vegas marriage

The cream claims to 'firm and flaunt' the region, and comes in at £54 ($65) to purchase the tub.

She posed completely nude and flashed some sideboob to promote her new line of products.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreating the 'Jenny from the Block' music video?

JLo is known for her brilliant body. Picture: Instagram

She wrote on the caption: "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

On the website, the cream allegedly 'visibly firms and hydrates skin and fades the appearance of stretch marks for a smoother, more refined-looking booty.'

The nostalgic meaning behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding party venue

The couple shared a behind-the-scenes look of their wedding. Picture: onthejlo

Earlier this week, the singer teased that 'something new' was coming to her beauty brand, after already releasing products including a moisturiser, cleanser and complexion booster.

JLo wed actor and longtime love Ben Affleck last week (16 July), and are now celebrating their honeymoon and Jen's birthday in Paris, France.

She signed the end of her newsletter OntheJLo which announced the marriage as 'Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck', which suggests she has taken Ben's surname.

Bennifer wed in a small intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Picture: onthejlo

The post also included multiple candid photos of the couple before, during and after their wedding.

They rekindled their romance 17 years after they called off their engagement.

The Halftime producer was said to have started texting Affleck again in early 2021, and confirmed their engagement in April 2022.