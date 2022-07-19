The nostalgic meaning behind Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding party venue

The couple wed this weekend in Las Vegas and are planning a larger celebration with friends and family in a special venue to them.

The noughties IT couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend (16 July) in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony and are planning a larger celebration with family and friends in a venue with a special connection to the couple.

Bennfier will soon host another celebration at Affleck's estate in Georgia, in a plan that is almost identical to their original wedding idea almost twenty years ago.

Bennifer wed in a small intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Picture: onthejlo

Sources tell TMZ that when the couple got engaged in 2002 they planned to wed at Ben's 87-acre compound in Savannah, Georgia.

JLo and Affleck got married on Saturday morning in a small Vegas ceremony that included their children, but will throw a larger celebration in Georgia in the next couple of weeks.

The couple shared a behind-the-scenes look of their wedding. Picture: onthejlo

The couple have not had a straight-forward romance - they began dating in July 2002 and were engaged in November of the same year. However, they postponed their wedding and split in January 2004.

More than 17 years after their split, Bennifer reconciled in spring of 2021.

JLo wore two dresses for her ceremony and even did her makeup herself. Picture: Instagram

They even rode and took pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible car that was evidently used by singer Elvis Presley.

The estate features multiple houses and acres of landscaped land fit for a lavish party.

Jennifer Lopez announced that her and the Oscar winning actor married on her website, ontheJLO. She adorably spoke about her reconciliation to Ben with "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love."

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed off the letter as "Jennifer Lynn Affleck", indicating that she has changed her surname from Lopez.

We can't wait to see the pictures and gossip from their celebration later in the month, and if it is anything to go by from JLo's stunning embroidered dress worn in the Vegas ceremony, the look will also be immaculate.

