Jennifer Lopez brands her and Shakira's Super Bowl show the ‘worst idea in the world’

The 52-year-old singer has unveiled her frustrations of sharing the stage with Shakira at the 2020 SuperBowl.

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was not pleased about her and Shakira 's Super Bowl Halftime Show – branding the show as the ‘worst idea in the world’.

The 52-year-old singer and actress shared the stage with the Colombian star back in 2020, when the pair wowed millions of viewers.

Jennifer and Shakira gave fans from all over the world a performance medley of their hits, including 'Hips Don’t Lie' and 'Jenny From The Block'.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show 2020. Picture: Getty

However, Jennifer has recently revealed that she was in fact, furious over the decision by NFL management to have her share the stage with Shakira in a new Netflix documentary Halftime.

The 'On The Floor' singer shared her frustrations over having to co-headline the show.

During a scene in the documentary, Jennifer can be seen trying to plan out the performance with music director Kim Burse.

The star then criticises NFL bosses, showing her frustration over having her performance time halved.

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

“We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f***ing revue. We have to sing our message,” she insisted.

“This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world,” she fumed.

Later on in the documentary, Shakira also says that she is concerned over the timings of their set.

She claimed that halftime show organisers want them to “weave” their hits together.

Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

“If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That's what they should've f***ing done,” Jennifer replies.

Benny Medina, who is Jennifer's manager, also thought that Jennifer and Shakira sharing the stage would negatively impact both performers.