Jennifer Lopez 'Halftime' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

The documentary will see its debut on opening night at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8

Jennifer Lopez is finally sharing her life story in a new documentary on Netflix called 'Halftime' that follows her life and all the events surrounding the lead up to her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

The documentary, which sheds a whole new light on the international superstar's latest milestone, sees her get vulnerable for the first time on camera, crying as she receives the news she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for her performance in Hustlers.

"It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem" she says in her voiceover, which can be heard in the trailer. "I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe anything else".

With brief cameos from her children and now fiancé to be Ben Affleck, here's everything we know about the Halftime documentary so far!

What is 'Halftime' about?

The documentary is centred around rise to fame, mainly focusing on her performance at Super bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, her response to being snubbed at the Oscars for her role in the film "Hustlers" and the several accusations surrounding her being a 'diva'.

en Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Picture: Getty

In the official press release, it states "Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl halftime show, to the recent presidential inauguration".

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions" the press release continues.

"And it's only the beginning. Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose".

Where can I watch 'Halftime' and is there a trailer?

Fans of J. Lo will be able to stream the documentary on Netflix from June 14th, with it set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival from June 8th. The trailer for the show can be watched above.