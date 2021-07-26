Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreating the 'Jenny from the Block' music video?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreating the 'Jenny from the Block' music video? Picture: Getty / Instagram

Fans are convinced that J-Lo and Ben Affleck are recreating the 'Jenny from the Block' music video.

Rumours have been sparked that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the process of making a remake of the music video for the singers hit song 'Jenny from the Block'.

The rumours were fuelled from a cosy pic of the pair.

Over 20 years on from the original video, fans are convinced the 52 year old singer is recreating the hot vid with her boo Ben Affleck.

The remake would be fitting, considering the two have rekindled their early 00's love; bringing back 'Bennifer'.

Jenny from the Block



2002 2021 pic.twitter.com/XHp4ghS9ow — ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɴ ᴀꜰꜰʟᴇᴄᴋ (@BestAffleck) July 25, 2021

The pair were pictured on a yacht, cuddled up - mirroring a scene from the original 2002 video; which forced fans to look back at some other recent pictures of the pair.

The fan theory predicts that the next picture of the pair should feature Ben filling up J-Lo's car, so Bennifer stan's are keeping their eyes peeled.

Fans have also ensured to clarify that the possible remaking of the music video doesn't make the pairs rekindled romance a scam.

However, they are convinced the similarity between the new picture and the video scene cannot be a coincidence.

Fans are speculating that this could be a video re-shoot for the 20th anniversary of the song, or even - a 'Jenny from the Block' part two.

Fans on Twitter have discussed the theory, saying: "Oh my God are we getting Jenny From the Block part 2???".

Another jokingly said: "I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block", quoting the lyrics from the hit.

Oh my God are we getting Jenny From the Block part 2??? https://t.co/bR1c8RyzmU — Brodie Neves-Taylor (@brodiesaurusrex) July 26, 2021

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block ❤ https://t.co/kN0ZCu384I — Osmar (@Osmar31) July 26, 2021

Neither Jennifer Lopez or Ben Affleck have commented on the rumours.