Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families: Kids names, ages and parents revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks children have met. Picture: Getty

It has been revealed that the couples children have been acquainted, but what do we know about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families?

As if the cosy public kiss wasn't cute enough, it's also been revealed that the pairs respective children were also in attendance at the family dinner on Tuesday (Jun 13).

But what do we know about Affleck and Lopez's families?

How many children does Jennifer Lopez have? The singer has two children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, who are twins. The singer often shares cute tributes to her kids on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) Who is the father of Jennifer Lopez's children? J-Lo shares her children with her former partner Marc Anthony. The couple split three years after their children were born. How old are Jennifer Lopez's children? The 51-year-old singers twins are 13 years old and were born on 22, February, 2008. The singer gave birth to her children in Long Island. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) How many children does Ben Affleck have? Ben Affleck has three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck. Ben and his son Samuel in 2013. Picture: Getty Who is the mother of Ben Affleck's children? Ben shares his children with his ex wife Jennifer Garner. The couple split in 2015 and were quoted telling Us Weekly: “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time”. How old are Ben Affleck's children? Ben's oldest daughter violet is 15, her younger sister Seraphina is 12 and their brother Samuel is 9.

The couple appear to have reunited since their 2003 romance. Picture: Getty

The pairs kids are not the only family members that are acquainted.

J-Lo's mum is also apparently a 'Bennifer' fan, as a source has said: "she is thrilled that they are back together now" as she was close to her daughters boyfriend in the past.