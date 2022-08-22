Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: what she wore to her 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck

The couple had their second wedding with family and friends this weekend.

The lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony this weekend, after eloping for the first time in Las Vegas in July this year.

Hollywood actor Affleck and J-Lo gathered all their family and friends for an elaborate ceremony at his £6.7 million home in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend.

Surrounded by their closest family and friends as well as Hollywood A-listers, the couple tied the knot inside of Ben's 87-acre compound that was the proposed venue for their original wedding nearly twenty years earlier.

J-Lo at her wedding in Vegas last month . Picture: onthejlo

J-lo wore a stunning custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding dress, which featured a delicate 20-foot veil.

It also had a long, ruffled train, and appears to have an open back and a fishtail design.

Affleck wore a white suit jacket and black trousers, and guests donned the untraditional colour of white for their dress code.

The couple on their honeymoon to Europe last month. Picture: Getty Images

This Georgia ceremony is the second for Bennifer as they previously wed in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony with just their children.

J-Lo wore a sheer lace cutout dress for the Vegas ceremony, and opted to have her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

For the Georgia ceremony, it looks like J-Lo slicked back her hair into a tight bun or ponytail.

This weekends ceremony took place in the grounds of Ben's mansion, where they wed under a wooden structure with a long white walkway from the house to the altar.

The couple have not had a straight-forward romance - they began dating in July 2002 and were engaged in November of the same year. However, they postponed their wedding and split in January 2004.

Guests in attendance included Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon, George Clooney and Jane Fonda.