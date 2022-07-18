Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck wedding pictures: all the snaps from their Las Vegas marriage

The couple tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas after twenty years of knowing each other!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in a Las Vegas chapel.

The couple, also known as 'Bennifer', wed after flying to Nevada on Saturday where they queued for a marriage licence alongside four couples.

Ben went for a cream tuxedo to match Jennifer's dress. Picture: onthejlo

Jlo wrote on her website "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'."

The 52-year-old singer wore a stunning white embroidered dress with her hair in voluminous waves and donned a classic natural smokey eye.

Jennifer signed off the email by saying "with love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck", indicating that she has changed her surname to the actor's name.

The wedding took place three months after he proposed, and a year after the couple reconciled.

Jennifer smiling as she weds Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Picture: onthejlo

In a blog post from her OnTheJlo website, the actress and singer shared a set of photos showing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their wedding day.

Her hairdresser Chris Appleton also posted a sweet video of Jennifer wearing her second dress of the night for the reception.

Jlo's stunning second dress which featured an embroidered detail. Picture: Instagram

The 'Jenny from the Block' singer posted a heartfelt message on her website, "stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

It is not known what guests attended the wedding, but Jennifer's child Emme was seen in one of the pictures as they drove in a car.

The couple shared an embrace on their wedding day. Picture: onthejlo

The couple have not had a straight-forward romance - they began dating in July 2002 and were engaged in November of the same year. However, they postponed their wedding and split in January 2004.

More than 17 years after their split, Bennifer reconciled in spring of 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple!