Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck confirm reunion as they share first steamy kiss in public

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to have reignited their romance. Picture: Getty

The couple have confirmed the rumours after packing on the PDA with a cosy kiss over dinner.

It's official - Bennifer is back!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have appeared to confirm rumours that they are officially a couple again with a passionate kiss over a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday (June 13).

The pair have been spotted together numerous times over recent months following the singer's split from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, taking trips to the gym and even renting a holiday home together.

Affleck and Lopez dated in 2002. Picture: Getty

It has even been reported that Lopez plans to move to Los Angeles in order to be closer to Affleck.

The famous pair famously dated in 2002 and got engaged in November that year. However, they proceeded to postpone the wedding in 2003, and eventually broke up in 2004.

They went on to marry other people, respectively, but it appears as though their iconic 2000's romance has been reignited.

The pair appear to have reignited their romance. Picture: Getty

Fans have taken to twitter to express their approval, with one tweet saying, "Ben Affleck and J. Lo? Nature is healing."

Another fan of the pair wrote, "Ben Affleck wasted ZERO time! As soon as the engagement was called off he was at J Lo's door step, d*mn!"

Fans have also shared side by side pictures of the pair getting intimate in 2003 compared to 2021, claiming that the couple has "aged backwards".

Ben Affleck and J. Lo?



Nature is healing. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 14, 2021

Ben Affleck wasted ZERO time! As soon as the engagement was called off he was at J Lo's door step, damn! — Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) June 14, 2021

What's really annoying is people are posting pics of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from 2003 and then from 2021 and...goddammit, I'm not sure which is which because they both aged backwards 😭 #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/h4tVMzJaV7 — ❄️ 𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓱 💃🏾 (@_Norah__D_) June 14, 2021

Ben Affleck began dating and eventually married Jennifer Garner following his separation from Lopez in 2004. The pair separated in 2015 and divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times - Ojani Noa​​ in 1997, Cris Judd​​ in 2001 and Marc Anthony in 2004. She shares two children with fellow musician Anthony; daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian David.