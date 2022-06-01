Jennifer Lopez, 52, shows off shredded abs in stunning bikini photo

The 52-year-old superstar has stunned fans after flaunting her toned abs in her recent bikini shots.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jennifer Lopez has stunned fans after flaunting her toned figure in some spicy bikini photos.

On Tuesday (May 31) the 52-year-old star took to Instagram to show of her abs to her 210 million followers.

ennifer Lopez, also known as J.Lo, is an American singer, actress, and dancer. Picture: Getty

The 'I'm Real' singer let her fans know that she's activating "summer mode" even though there's still a few weeks left until nearly the season's official start date.

However, Lopez is summer ready and so is her body! The star took photos outside her backyard and bared her chiselled abs in a black string bikini.

The 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' wore a silk butterfly-print coverup over her bikini.

The star captioned her photos: "Summer mode: activated. 😎🖤 #BehindTheScenes #linkinbio"

Fans immediately rushed to the comment section to compliment J Lo on her appearance.

One fan wrote: "IM LITERALLY SPEECHLESS" while another added: "OMGGG". A third user commented: "Perfection from head to toe" while a fourth added: "she’s in her 50s…. FIFTIES!!!!".

The Hustlers actress finished off her look by accessorising with $400 Versace sunglasses and a pair of 4-inch heels from her signature JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe label – which cost $60.

While J Lo covered her abs while posing in the first photo, the second photo show the mother-of-two confidently flaunting her shredded abs.

The mother-of-two welcomed her twins daughter Emme (R) and son Max in 2008. Picture: Getty

For her final slide, Lopez shared a video of her strutting and posing for the camera at the poolside for the shoot.

The star proved that her body wasn't enhanced by filters or editing as she shared a stunning video.

According to celebrity trainer David Kirsch, Lopez doesn't play when it comes to working out and her fitness routine.

"There's no quit in Jennifer, she's hardcore," said Hirsch when talking about Lopez. He also described her as "very hyper-focused and very disciplined."

Lopez has two children with former partner Marc Anthony. The star gave birth to twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz, on February 22, 2008