Pete Davidson removes Kim Kardashian tattoos as he 'moves on' with Chase Sui Wonders

24 January 2023, 15:53

Pete has reportedly had multiple tattoos of his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian removed.

Comedian Pete Davidson has started removing his tattoos dedicated to ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The 29-year-old has reportedly moved on with his 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders and prior to this model Emily Ratajkowski after his split with Kim K.

Pete has now come under speculation that he is removing his tattoos dedicated to the reality star - which includes the infamous quote "My girl is a lawyer."

Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson by a fireplace to 'honour her grandmother'

Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian
Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Pete went shirtless on a recent trip to Hawaii with rumoured girlfriend Chase, and was papped shirtless that seemingly confirmed the removal of his Kim K tattoos.

The comedian infamously got multiple tattoos dedicated to 42-year-old Kim, including several that referenced her kids and ongoing quest to become a lawyer.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Pete was seen without the 'my girl is a lawyer' inking and a Jasmine and Aladdin design.

Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck

Kim and Pete at the Met Gala
Kim and Pete pictured at the Met Gala in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Pete even had the word 'Kim' branded on is chest, but that has also disappeared along with the 'KNSCP' tat - referencing Kim and Kanye West's four children.

These photographs seemingly confirm that Davidson has had laser removal for the tats relating to his ex as he has now moved on with his former co-star.

Back in October Pete was seen with a bandage on his neck, prompting rumours of the removal of 'my girl is a lawyer' inking.

