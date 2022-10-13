Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson by a fireplace to 'honour her grandmother'

Kim shared the bizarre reason her and Pete got down and dirty in front of the fireplace in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has revealed her and now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sex in front of a fireplace to 'honour' her grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell.

Kardashian told her 88-year-old grandmother in the latest episode of The Kardashians that she got down and dirty with Davidson after remembering a quote from MJ.

Kim and Pete have now split after nine months of dating, but since The Kardashians was filmed earlier this year, it is still airing snippets from their relationship.

Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” Kim began explaining.

“And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'” she recalled telling Pete, “and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you.”

Kim said that she acknowledged that the situation was "really creepy" in a confessional, but MJ didn't seem to mind.

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson copies Kanye West's outfit at the Emmy Awards

MJ is Kris Jenner's mother. Picture: Instagram

“But I was younger once,” MJ joked to Kim. “I was younger once.”

Despite their budding relationship in season two of the Hulu show, Kim and Pete called it quits in July after nine months of dating.

They cited struggles of long-distance and their age gap as the main reasons for their split, as well as their demanding schedules as a comedian and businesswoman.