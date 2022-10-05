Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson was spotted on set with a bandage covering a tattoo dedicated to the reality star.

Pete Davidson is rumoured to be removing his tattoos dedicated to ex Kim Kardashian after her was spotted on the set of his new film with a bandage covering his neck.

The former SNL comedian was papped on the set of his upcoming comedy film 'Bupkis' on Monday with a suspicious plaster poking out from underneath his shirt.

It appears that the dressing was covering his infamous "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo, which is dedicated to now ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The inking that was covered by the plaster. Picture: Instagram

With the bandage in that spot, fans have been speculating that he may have covered up or removed those words.

A source close to the 28-year-old has clarified to Page Six that whilst Pete is removing some of his tattoos, he was on set and the bandage is 'not related to removing the lawyer tattoo'.

Pete unveiled the inking in early 2022 after Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar law exam.

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

Pete has multiple tattoos dedicated to his now ex Kim Kardashian - including the initials of her four children and a Jasmine and Aladdin inking with the infinity sign in the middle.

He also has Kim's name permanently branded on his chest, and it is unable to be removed or covered up as it is in fact a scar.

The couple split back in August after nine months of dating, citing their age gap and long distance as reasons for their breakup.

