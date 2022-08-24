Kim Kardashian "ready to date someone older" after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has been telling friends that she is ready to return to the dating scene after her split from Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian is ready to date again and is ready to look for an older man after her split from boyfriend Pete Davidson.

It has been a few weeks since Kim called it quits with boyfriend Pete Davidson, and has reportedly asked friends "who she should date next."

A source close to the Kardashians told E! News that Kim has "plenty of options" on who to date next, and betting websites have even started placing bets for who Kim might date in the coming months.

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

A separate source also told E! News that Kim's friends are constantly trying to set her up with potential suitors.

The 41-year-old reality star has an idea of the type of partner she wants to date next, and is considering an older man.

"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the source revealed.

Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children. Picture: Instagram

"She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

Kardashian is enjoying single life currently, and the source notes that "she enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again."

Kim and Pete reportedly split after the comedian proposed, however Kim wanted to slow things down and ended the relationship.

Kim is enjoying single life. Picture: Instagram

Long distance also played into the split, as Pete was shooting a film in Australia and Kim was busy in LA looking after her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

An insider claimed that Kim felt 'totally exhausted' by their relationship, with a source telling Page Six that they 'are just in very different places at the moment'.

Kim and Pete met when she hosted SNL last October, and kissed during a sketch, where they had been together ever since.