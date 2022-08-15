Pete Davidson 'proposed to Kim Kardashian' before their split

15 August 2022, 11:55

Pete's eagerness to take their relationship to the next step may have triggered their recent breakup.

Pete Davidson reportedly got down on one knee and proposed before Kim Kardashian ended their relationship.

The couple were together for nine months but ended things after their conflicting schedules and the demands Kim faced with being a mother of four.

It has now been reported that the comedian and reality star split after Pete proposed to Kim, according to Radar.

Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children.
Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children. Picture: Instagram

"Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed", a source told Radar.

"He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen."

It has been previously reported that Kim felt "totally exhausted" by their relationship, and the 13-year age gap between them factored into this.

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split
Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

Pete Davidson previously proposed to singer Ariana Grande after just a few weeks of dating.

The SNL star also has multiple tattoos dedicated to Kardashian, including one of her children's initials whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

It appears that the couple will not reconcile and Kim has been spending lots of time with her family - including jetting off on a yacht trip to celebrate sister Kylie's 25th birthday.

Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian
Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Before her nine month relationship with Pete Davidson, Kim was married to Kanye West, and they have four children together - North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Kim and Kanye were married for seven years and Kim was officially declared single in March of this year.

Kim and Pete met when she hosted SNL last October, and kissed during a sketch, and had been together ever since.

